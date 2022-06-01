Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Eldlich the Golden Lord deck build (2022)

If there’s one deck that’s infested the higher tiers of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel in 2022, it’s Eldlich the Golden Lord builds. Eldlich decks are much different than other meta decks, as these typically rely on control and limited Special Summons, in order to counter Maxx “C” and various other decks that also seem to run the top of the metagame. So, do you want to build an Eldlich deck? If so, we’ve got a list of cards that can make your deck not just good, but strong and extremely viable.

Monsters

This deck relies more on control, than anything else. Because of that, this deck utilizes, beside Eldlich the Golden Lord, various handtraps and Trap Cards in order to submit the opposition. Here’s a look at the Monsters that you should use for this deck:

(x3) Eldlich the Golden Lord – Key engine of this deck. 2500 ATK Monster than can pop a card on the field at a cost of one Spell/Trap, while in hand. ATK goes up to 3500 ATK when Special Summoned by sending one on-field Spell/Trap to GY, while Eldich is in GY.

– Key engine of this deck. 2500 ATK Monster than can pop a card on the field at a cost of one Spell/Trap, while in hand. ATK goes up to 3500 ATK when Special Summoned by sending one on-field Spell/Trap to GY, while Eldich is in GY. (x3) Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring – Run Ash Blossom instead of Maxx “C,” since this deck needs more control than draw power. Shuts down various effects that can either Special Summon or add cards from Main Deck.

– Run Ash Blossom instead of Maxx “C,” since this deck needs more control than draw power. Shuts down various effects that can either Special Summon or add cards from Main Deck. (x2) Nibiru, The Primal Being – Needed to handle decks like Drytron and Tri-Brigade, which swarm the field. Token can be destroyed with the Traps and/or Eldlich’s effects.

– Needed to handle decks like Drytron and Tri-Brigade, which swarm the field. Token can be destroyed with the Traps and/or Eldlich’s effects. (x1-x2) Lord of the Heavenly Prison – 3000 ATK Monster that can be revealed from hand. When this is done, it will protect all Set cards on the field. If a Set card is activated, it can be Special Summoned from hand, and can also directly Set a Spell/Trap card from deck, should it have been revealed when summoned.

– 3000 ATK Monster that can be revealed from hand. When this is done, it will protect all Set cards on the field. If a Set card is activated, it can be Special Summoned from hand, and can also directly Set a Spell/Trap card from deck, should it have been revealed when summoned. (x2) PSY-Framegear Gamma (optional) – Negates Monster effects from hand while no Monsters on your side of field. Gamma is very helpful for Turns 1 & 2, as these will be the turns where, in most cases, no Monsters will be on your side of the field.

(optional) – Negates Monster effects from hand while no Monsters on your side of field. Gamma is very helpful for Turns 1 & 2, as these will be the turns where, in most cases, no Monsters will be on your side of the field. (x1) PSY-Frame Driver (optional) – 2500 ATK. Driver is a 6* Monster that is needed for PSY-Framegear Gamma.

Other Monsters that can be used with Eldlich decks include Dogmatika support, as well as stall/burn cards like Gamaciel, the Sea Turtle Kaiju and Lava Golem.

Spells

Much like Monsters, this build doesn’t run many Spells. However, the Spells that are run in this deck are quite powerful. Here’s a look at what we recommend:

(x3) Pot of Extravagance – Banishes three or six random Extra Deck cards face-down to draw one (if three) or two (if six) cards from Main Deck. Must be used at start of Main Phase 1. Since the Extra Deck is unnecessary for Eldlich, it’s fine to banish six and go for the two card draw.

– Banishes three or six random Extra Deck cards face-down to draw one (if three) or two (if six) cards from Main Deck. Must be used at start of Main Phase 1. Since the Extra Deck is unnecessary for Eldlich, it’s fine to banish six and go for the two card draw. (x3) Eldlixir of Black Awakening – Can Special Summon one Eldlich the Golden Lord in Defense Position. Also can be used to search for “Golden Land” card once in GY, outside of turn activated on field. This card is also a prime target to be sent to the GY if Set and Eldlich is in GY, in order to immediately set a Golden Land Trap and add a 3500 ATK Eldlich to the field.

– Can Special Summon one Eldlich the Golden Lord in Defense Position. Also can be used to search for “Golden Land” card once in GY, outside of turn activated on field. This card is also a prime target to be sent to the GY if Set and Eldlich is in GY, in order to immediately set a Golden Land Trap and add a 3500 ATK Eldlich to the field. (x2) Cursed Eldland – Limited to two in Master Duel. Once per turn, can search for a “Golden Land” Spell/Trap from deck, and add to hand, or Eldlich the Golden Lord. This search costs 800 LP per activation. When sent to GY, either through an opponent destroying it, or to Special Summon Eldlich from GY, can add one Golden Lord

– Limited to two in Master Duel. Once per turn, can search for a “Golden Land” Spell/Trap from deck, and add to hand, or Eldlich the Golden Lord. This search costs 800 LP per activation. When sent to GY, either through an opponent destroying it, or to Special Summon Eldlich from GY, can add one Golden Lord (x1) Eldlixr of White Destiny – Quick-Play Spell than can Special Summon one Eldlich the Golden Lord from either the hand or GY. Also can be used to search for “Golden Land” card once in GY, outside of turn activated on field.

– Quick-Play Spell than can Special Summon one Eldlich the Golden Lord from either the hand or GY. Also can be used to search for “Golden Land” card once in GY, outside of turn activated on field. (x1) Seven Cities of the Golden Land (Optional) – We recommend not using Seven Cities. However, this card can be used to Fusion Summon Eldlich the Mad Golden Lord.

Traps

Eldlich the Golden Lord rely heavily on a Trap-heavy strategy. Eldlich builds love control, and the number of Traps typically run give these decks a ton of just that. Here’s some info on which Traps to use:

(x3) Eldlixir of Scarlet Sanguine – Special Summon Eldlich from either GY or Deck. Also can be used to search for “Golden Land” card once in GY, outside of turn activated on field.

– Special Summon Eldlich from either GY or Deck. Also can be used to search for “Golden Land” card once in GY, outside of turn activated on field. (x3) Golden Land Forever! – Counter Trap that negates Monster effects, Spells, and Traps, and can be used when Eldlich is on field. Since it requires a Zombie-type Monster on field for tribute, can use Eldlich or, ideally, Conqueror or Huaquero.

– Counter Trap that negates Monster effects, Spells, and Traps, and can be used when Eldlich is on field. Since it requires a Zombie-type Monster on field for tribute, can use Eldlich or, ideally, Conqueror or Huaquero. (x1) Conquistador of the Golden Land – Limited to one copy. Trap Card that Special Summons itself as 5* LIGHT Monster on field upon activation. If Eldlich is on field when activated, can pop one monster on field. Can also be used to search for one “Eldlixir” card when in GY and add it on field as Set card, outside of turn activated on field.

– Limited to one copy. Trap Card that Special Summons itself as 5* LIGHT Monster on field upon activation. If Eldlich is on field when activated, can pop one monster on field. Can also be used to search for one “Eldlixir” card when in GY and add it on field as Set card, outside of turn activated on field. (x2-x3) Huaquero of the Golden Land – Trap Card that Special Summons itself as 5* LIGHT Monster on field upon activation. If Eldlich is on field when activated, banish one monster from either GY. Useful in mirro match against other Eldlich players. Can also be used to search for one “Eldlixir” card when in GY, outside of turn activated on field.

– Trap Card that Special Summons itself as 5* LIGHT Monster on field upon activation. If Eldlich is on field when activated, banish one monster from either GY. Useful in mirro match against other Eldlich players. Can also be used to search for one “Eldlixir” card when in GY, outside of turn activated on field. (x1-x3) Guardian of the Golden Land – Can also Special Summon itself to field, like Conquistador and Huaquero. If Eldlich is on field, can reduce one Monster on the field’s ATK to 0.

– Can also Special Summon itself to field, like Conquistador and Huaquero. If Eldlich is on field, can reduce one Monster on the field’s ATK to 0. (x3) Skill Drain – Most vital Trap in deck. Negates all Monster effects on field. Doesn’t affect Eldlich, as both effects go off outside of field.

– Most vital Trap in deck. Negates all Monster effects on field. Doesn’t affect Eldlich, as both effects go off outside of field. (x3) Summon Limit – Prevents both players from Summoning more than twice per turn. Ideal card for stalling.

– Prevents both players from Summoning more than twice per turn. Ideal card for stalling. (x1) Vanity’s Emptiness – Negates both players’ abilities to Special Summon Monsters. Destroyed when a card goes form field to your GY. Should be activated once Eldlich the Golden Lord is on the field.

– Negates both players’ abilities to Special Summon Monsters. Destroyed when a card goes form field to your GY. Should be activated once Eldlich the Golden Lord is on the field. (x1) Imperial Order – Negates all Spell Cards on field. Useful in matchups against Drytron and Sky Striker matchups.

– Negates all Spell Cards on field. Useful in matchups against Drytron and Sky Striker matchups. (x3) Torrential Tribute (Optional) – Can be used in lieu of Dinomischus, although not recommended. Destroys all Monsters on field if one is Summoned.

(Optional) – Can be used in lieu of Dinomischus, although not recommended. Destroys all Monsters on field if one is Summoned. (x3) Paleozoic Dinomischus (optional) – Banishes one face-up card. Most used to get rid of nuisance Monsters, as well as Eldlich in mirror match.

(optional) – Banishes one face-up card. Most used to get rid of nuisance Monsters, as well as Eldlich in mirror match. (x2-x3) Gozen Match (Optional) – Should use either Gozen Match or Rivalry of Warlords. Forces players to have only Monsters on field with one common Attribute. Useful in matches against Tri-Brigade, Virtual World, Thunder Dragon, and HERO, amongst others.

(Optional) – Should use either Gozen Match or Rivalry of Warlords. Forces players to have only Monsters on field with one common Attribute. Useful in matches against Tri-Brigade, Virtual World, Thunder Dragon, and HERO, amongst others. (x2-x3) Rivalry of Warlords (Optional) – Forces players to have only Monsters on field with one common Type. Can be used in lieu of Gozen Match. Useful in matches against Tri-Brigade/Lyrilusc and Drytron matchups.

(Optional) – Forces players to have only Monsters on field with one common Type. Can be used in lieu of Gozen Match. Useful in matches against Tri-Brigade/Lyrilusc and Drytron matchups. (x1-x3) Ice Dragon’s Prison (Optional) – Can be used to take nuisance Monsters, as well as Eldlich in counter matchups, out of opponent’s GY.

Related: The best Trap Cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (2022)

A few notes on the Golden Land and Eldlixr Traps. If Conqueror or Huaquero are sent to the GY in a turn, either through Eldlich or Cursed Eldland’s effects, it is not considered activated. Because of that, an Eldlixir can be searched upon the End Phase of that same turn.

Second, make sure to activate Eldlixir of Scarlet Sanguine as soon as possible after being Set. This is especially true is Huaquero and Conqueror are also set.

Other Trap options include Counter Trap Cards Solemn Judgement and Solemn Striker, as well as Dogmatika Punishment.

Extra Deck

Eldlich builds should run 15 Extra Deck cards in order to utilize Pot of Extravanagance. However, in most cases, the kinds of cards needed for the Extra Deck don’t matter a whole lot. However, there are a few Extra Deck options that can work, if you want to have them just in case.

(x3) Shark Fortress – Level 5 Xyz Monster. Opponent can’t target Monsters for attacks while it is on field, except this one. Can detach one material off this card per turn, and allow a Monster on your side of the field to make second attack. Can use Conquistador, Huaquero, or Guardian of the Golden Land to summon it.

– Level 5 Xyz Monster. Opponent can’t target Monsters for attacks while it is on field, except this one. Can detach one material off this card per turn, and allow a Monster on your side of the field to make second attack. Can use Conquistador, Huaquero, or Guardian of the Golden Land to summon it. (x1-x3) Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max – 3000 ATK beater that needs two Eldlich the Golden Lords to Xyz Summon. Effect allows detachment of one material per turn, to deal 2000 LP of effect damage to opponent.

– 3000 ATK beater that needs two Eldlich the Golden Lords to Xyz Summon. Effect allows detachment of one material per turn, to deal 2000 LP of effect damage to opponent. (x1-x3) Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Juggernaut Liebe – 4000 ATK beater that can use Gustav Max as material, Can go up to 6000 ATK if one material is unattached, and can attack multiple times per turn.

– 4000 ATK beater that can use Gustav Max as material, Can go up to 6000 ATK if one material is unattached, and can attack multiple times per turn. (x1-x3) Eldlich the Mad Golden Lord – 3800 ATK beater that can’t be destroyed by battle or card effects, so long that Skill Drain is not active. Can also take control of one Monster on opponent’s side of field for a turn.

All in all, Eldlich the Golden Lord decks are rather strong. And because this deck relies on many R and SR rarity Traps, and not much in the way of archetype-specific UR cards, it’s actually pretty budget-friendly.

Note: This deck reflects the banlist update that went into effect in May 2022.