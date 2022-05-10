Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Fusion Festival event guide (May 2022) – How it works, Medals, and more

Since Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launched in early 2022, Konami has run a number of special Exhibition events. Each event has centered around a certain type of card. On May 12, a new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Exhibition event will go live: the Fusion Festival.

So, how does this event work, and what should you keep an eye out for? Let’s take a look.

How it works

Synchro Festival Exhibition matches yield Medals. Players will earn Medals just for completing duels, though Wins do award more Medals than Losses. Users who use their own decks and win will receive 500 Medals per victory, and 50 for each loss. Should you use one of the three loaner decks provided by Konami, those totals will be cut down. Medals will be important for the awards portion of this event.

We should note that all Synchro, Xyz, and Link Monsters are banned for this tournament. This also includes the incredibly powerful Predaplant Verte Anaconda, which does help with summoning Fusion Monsters from the Extra Deck. Additionally, cards like Artifact Scythe and Dogmatika Ecclessia, the Virtuous are also banned for this event. Eldlich the Golden Lord decks will be able to function in this event, but only one copy will be allowed in a deck.

Rewards

Throughout the event, users will be able to unlock new rewards based on the number of cumulative Medals obtained during the event. Here’s a look at the rewards list:

50 Medals: 50 Gems

100 Medals: 50 Gems

500 Medals: 200 Gems

1000 Medals: 200 Gems

1500 Medals: 200 Gems

2000 Medals: 100 Gems

2500 Medals: 50 Gems

3000 Medals: 50 Gems

3500 Medals: 200 Gems

4000 Medals: 50 Gems

4500 Medals: 50 Gems

5000 Medals: 300 Gems

5500 Medals: Instant Fusion Mate

6000 Medals: 50 Gems

7000 Medals: 50 Gems

8000 Medals: 300 Gems

9000 Medals: 50 Gems

10000 Medals: 50 Gems

11000 Medals: 300 Gems

12000-21000 Medals: x2 Fusion Reward tickets for every 1000 Points awarded

22000 Medals: Fusion Festival 2022 Title

The main reward layout looks like the one from the N/R and Synchro Festivals from prior months. The new additions to the list are a new Mate and a special Title that can be added to your Master Duel profile. The title can be earned at 22,000 Medals earned.

What will be the most popular decks?

Expect to see HERO decks used in for the Fusion event. Konami has added a HERO-themed Loaner deck for this event. Plus, the HERO archetype is quite popular, so expect it to see some run.

Cyber Dragons, Thunder Dragons, and an Invoker/Shaddoll mashup are among some of the other decks that will most likely see some play in Master Duel’s Fusion Festival event.

This event will end on May 23.