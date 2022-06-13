Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Limit 1 Festival event guide (June 2022) – How it works, Medals, and more

Since Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launched in January 2022, Konami has typically run a special Exhibition event every month in the game. These events allow for users to try out different archetypes via competing under unique rules, and acquiring special rewards that can be used to obtain additional cards. The month of June will feature the Limit 1 Festival, which will begin on June 16. And let’s just say that based upon the rules for this event, things will look a lot like the old school yard Yu-Gi-Oh! days of the 2000s.

How it works

Limit 1 Festival Exhibition matches yield Medals. Players will earn Medals just for completing duels, though Wins do award more Medals than Losses. Users who use their own decks and win will receive 500 Medals per victory, and 50 for each loss. Should you use one of the three loaner decks provided by Konami, those totals will be cut down. Medals will be important for the awards portion of this event.

For past events, Konami has usually focused on a particular type of card, like Fusion, Synchro, or Xyz Monsters. This time around, things will be a little bit different. For this event, all cards, aside from a few, can be used, but are limited to just one copy.

However, there are quite a few bans for this event. Nuisance cards like Vanity’s Emptiness and Skill Drain, both staples for Eldlich decks, are banned. So is Fusion Destiny, which can easily Special Summon Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer.

Rewards

Throughout the event, users will be able to unlock new rewards based on the number of cumulative Medals obtained during the event. Here’s a look at the rewards list:

50 Medals: 50 Gems

100 Medals: 50 Gems

500 Medals: 200 Gems

1000 Medals: 200 Gems

1500 Medals: 200 Gems

2000 Medals: 100 Gems

2500 Medals: 50 Gems

3000 Medals: 50 Gems

3500 Medals: 200 Gems

4000 Medals: 50 Gems

4500 Medals: 50 Gems

5000 Medals: 300 Gems

5500 Medals: Shard of Greed Mate

6000 Medals: 50 Gems

7000 Medals: 50 Gems

8000 Medals: 300 Gems

9000 Medals: 50 Gems

10000 Medals: 50 Gems

11000 Medals: 300 Gems

12000-21000 Medals: x2 Legacy Pack Reward tickets for every 1000 Points awarded

22000 Medals: Limit 1 Festival 2022 Title

The main reward layout looks like the one from the N/R, Synchro, and Fusion Festivals from prior months. The new additions to the list are a new Mate and a special Title that can be added to your Master Duel profile. The title can be earned at 22,000 Medals earned.

What will be the most popular decks?

Since all cards, aside from various banned ones, are limited to one, this will almost assuredly be a festival that relies on a different strategy. While meta archetypes like Swordsoul, Prank-Kids, Dinosaurs, Eldlich, and others will probably have their presence felt, it will be mixed in with other archetypes, as well.

With that said, don’t make broad assumptions about a deck, just because one card is being used. Instead, decks in this festival will probably feature cards that can Special Summon other ones, and then set up towards the Extra Deck. Since a lot of meta decks do run one copy of Extra Deck cards, building towards boss monsters from that portion seems like a good way to handle this.

All of that considered, expect to see a lot of variation and creativity, here.

This event will end on June 26.