Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Numeron deck build (2022)

One of the rogue decks that users will find rather frequently in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is Numerons. These decks often rely on a go second, one-turn kill (OTK) strategy, by swarming the field quickly with four Numeron Gate Monsters, and trying to deal 8000 LP damage as quickly as possible. This deck is certainly not the strongest deck in the current metagame, but Numeron decks can get the job done frequently. This is especially true of the opposition has little in the way of answers for it.

So, how should you build a Numeron deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel? Let’s go over our recommendations.

Monsters

Here’s a look at recommended cards:

(x3) Maxx “C” – Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to your hand per Special Summon during the turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially since this deck prefers to go second in most cases.

– Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to your hand per Special Summon during the turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially since this deck prefers to go second in most cases. (x3) Ash Blossom and Joyous Spring – Can negate a multitude of different cards, including Maxx “C.”

– Can negate a multitude of different cards, including Maxx “C.” (x3) Numeron Wall – Can be used to search and activate Numeron Network. Can also be used to defend via its secondary effect, as it can be Special Summoned from hand and end Battle Phase of opponent.

– Can be used to search and activate Numeron Network. Can also be used to defend via its secondary effect, as it can be Special Summoned from hand and end Battle Phase of opponent. (x3) Planet Pathfinder – Can be tributed after Normal Summon to get Numeron Network to hand.

– Can be tributed after Normal Summon to get Numeron Network to hand. (x3) Lava Golem – Can get rid of multiple Monsters on opponent’s side of field via its Special Summon effect.

– Can get rid of multiple Monsters on opponent’s side of field via its Special Summon effect. (x3) Gamaciel, the Sea Turtle Kaiju – Can be Special Summoned on opponent’s side of field by tributing one of their Monsters.

– Can be Special Summoned on opponent’s side of field by tributing one of their Monsters. (x3) Effect Veiler (optional) – Can be used to negate effects during opponent’s Main Phase

This deck doesn’t use many Monsters in the Main Deck. The only cards that are absolutely necessary are Numeron Wall, Planet Pathfinder, Kaijus and/or Lava Golem, and handtraps that can stun the opposition on Turn 1. Numerons love to go second, so it’s important to have options that can get rid of floodgate Monsters, and help with re-gaining board advantage on Turn 2.

Spells

Now, let’s go over the Spells:

(x3) Numeron Network – Field Spell that can send one Numeron Spell Card from deck to GY, and it gains its effect. Used to send Numeron Calling to GY.

– Field Spell that can send one Numeron Spell Card from deck to GY, and it gains its effect. Used to send Numeron Calling to GY. (x3) Forbidden Droplet – Quick-Play Spell that can reduce the ATK of an opponent’s Monster, and negate its effect at cost of sending cards to the GY from the hand or field, equal to the number of targeted Monsters.

– Quick-Play Spell that can reduce the ATK of an opponent’s Monster, and negate its effect at cost of sending cards to the GY from the hand or field, equal to the number of targeted Monsters. (x2-x3) Numeron Calling – Needed in conjunction with Numeron Network, to bring out four Numeron Xyz Monsters out. Summons four Numeron Gate Xyz Monsters with different names.

– Needed in conjunction with Numeron Network, to bring out four Numeron Xyz Monsters out. Summons four Numeron Gate Xyz Monsters with different names. (x2-x3) Lightning Storm – Can be used to remove cards from the field. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from the opponent’s side of the field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate.

– Can be used to remove cards from the field. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from the opponent’s side of the field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate. (x2) Called by the Grave – Banishes Monster from the opponent’s GY and negates its effects. Mainly used to negate handtraps.

– Quick-Play Spell that can reduce the ATK of an opponent’s Monster, and negate its effect at cost of sending cards to the GY from the hand or field, equal to the number of targeted Monsters. (x1) Terraforming – Used to search for Numeron Network.

– Used to search for Numeron Network. (x1) Harpie’s Feather Duster – Staple Spell that destroys all Spells/Traps on the opponent’s side of the field.

– Staple Spell that destroys all Spells/Traps on the opponent’s side of the field. (x3) Crossout Designator (optional)– Can negate handtraps staples, and Spell/Trap staples that are also run in your deck.

The Spell Cards in this deck serve two purposes: Spell and Trap removal and/or handtrap negations, and to summon the four Numeron Gate Xyz Monsters needed for the one-turn kill. The latter can be done via Numeron Network, which can be activated or added to hand through Planet Pathfinder, Numeron Wall, or Terraforming. Then, send a Numeron Calling to the GY to get the four out on the field.

The other cards listed above are used to get rid of nuisance backrow or Monsters that needed be removed, as well as handtraps. For example, using Called by the Grave to negate an Ash Blossom will enable the use of Numeron Network, to send Calling to the GY. However, you will need the opponent to have at least one Monster on the field, and we’ll get to why later on.

Traps

This deck can make use of a few traps. Here’s a look at what can be used:

(x2-x3) Infinite Impermanence (optional) – Trap Card that can also be used as handtrap. Can negate a Monster’s effect, and if set, can also negate effects of any card in that column for the remainder of the turn.

(optional) – Trap Card that can also be used as handtrap. Can negate a Monster’s effect, and if set, can also negate effects of any card in that column for the remainder of the turn. (x1) Red Reboot (optional) – Limited to one copy. Counter Trap that can be activated from hand via sacrificing half of your LP. Negates the activation of Trap Card, and opponent can’t use Traps for remainder of turn.

Both of these traps aren’t exactly necessary, but are very helpful. Both can be used to handle Monster effects, as well as Traps. This should help greatly with setting up the OTK, especially if you can’t remove backrow or a floodgate Monster.

Extra Deck

Here’s a look at the Extra Deck options:

(x2) Number 1: Numeron Gate Ekam – Needed for OTK. Special Summoned via Numeron Network/Numeron Calling combo.

– Needed for OTK. Special Summoned via Numeron Network/Numeron Calling combo. (x2) Number 2: Numeron Gate Dve – Needed for OTK. Special Summoned via Numeron Network/Numeron Calling combo.

– Needed for OTK. Special Summoned via Numeron Network/Numeron Calling combo. (x2) Number 3: Numeron Gate Trini – Needed for OTK. Special Summoned via Numeron Network/Numeron Calling combo.

– Needed for OTK. Special Summoned via Numeron Network/Numeron Calling combo. (x2) Number 4: Numeron Gate Catvari – Needed for OTK. Special Summoned via Numeron Network/Numeron Calling combo.

– Needed for OTK. Special Summoned via Numeron Network/Numeron Calling combo. (x1) Number C1: Numeron Choas Gate Sunya – Can be Special Summoned by sacking off Ekam after Battle Phase. Banishes all Monsters on field, and can be Special Summoned following your next Standby Phase. Inflicts damage equal to ATK of all banished Xyz Monster if Numeron Network is still on field.

– Can be Special Summoned by sacking off Ekam after Battle Phase. Banishes all Monsters on field, and can be Special Summoned following your next Standby Phase. Inflicts damage equal to ATK of all banished Xyz Monster if Numeron Network is still on field. (x1) Infinitrack Fortress Megaclops – Link 3 Monster that has 4000 ATK and can be Special Summoned with three Xyz Monsters.

– Link 3 Monster that has 4000 ATK and can be Special Summoned with three Xyz Monsters. (x1) Mekk-Knight Crusadia Avramax – Link 4 Monster that has 3000 ATK, and can’t be targeted with card effects. If it battles a Special Summoned Monster, it can gain ATK of other Monster during damage calculation.

– Link 4 Monster that has 3000 ATK, and can’t be targeted with card effects. If it battles a Special Summoned Monster, it can gain ATK of other Monster during damage calculation. (x1) Apollousa, the Bow Goddess – Link 4 Monster that acts as a Floodgate.

The marquee cards for this deck are the four Numeron Gate Monsters. Once out on the field, these cards might look like puny, 1000 ATK Monsters. However, once together, these cards can become powerful.

First off, none of the four can be destroyed by battle. This is critical, as these cards can attack a Monster in attack position, but can’t be destroyed. At the end of the damage step, these cards can double in attack. So, a 1000 ATK Numeron Monster can go to 2000, and 4000, and so forth. By having Numeron Network on the field, this also means that these effects can go off without detaching materials.

The goal is to attack a Monster, not the opponent directly, and have this effect go off until you have two Numerons that are up to either 4000 or 8000 ATK. This will enable the one-turn kill.

If you can’t get the OTK done, cards like Apollousa, Crusadia Avramax, and Number C1 can help with keeping the duel alive for subsequent turns.

Numerons are not the best deck in the world, as these are very susceptible to handtraps and can be stopped quite easily by meta decks. However, this deck can be useful for getting acclimated to modern Yu-Gi-Oh!, as it doesn’t rely too much on crazy combos.