Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Phantom Knights deck build (2022)

In Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, there are a number of different archetypes that rely on a combo-heavy setup. Phantom Knights fit that mold, and this archetype is very popular in the current meta. The Phantom Knights can make use of several very powerful Xyz and Link Monsters, but it’s also one of the more complex decks in the meta. So, what should a Phantom Knights deck look like? Let’s take a look at cards that are frequently used in these decks, plus recommendations for how the combos go.

Monsters

Here's a look at recommended cards:

(x3) Maxx “C” – Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to your hand per Special Summon during the turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially since this deck prefers to go second in most cases.

– Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to your hand per Special Summon during the turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially since this deck prefers to go second in most cases. (x3) Ash Blossom and Joyous Spring – Can negate a multitude of different cards, including Maxx “C.”

– Can negate a multitude of different cards, including Maxx “C.” (x3) The Phantom Knights of Silent Boots – Key card that can be sent to GY, and used as a searcher by being banished. Can also be Special Summoned from hand if you have a Phantom Knights card on board.

– Key card that can be sent to GY, and used as a searcher by being banished. Can also be Special Summoned from hand if you have a Phantom Knights card on board. (x2) Tour Guide of the Underworld – Can Special Summon Level 3 Fiend Monster (Graff or Cir) from hand or deck when Normal Summoned.

– Can Special Summon Level 3 Fiend Monster (Graff or Cir) from hand or deck when Normal Summoned. (x2) The Phantom Knights of Ancient Cloak – Acts as a searcher, and can add one Phantom Knights card from deck to hand, when banished from GY.

– Acts as a searcher, and can add one Phantom Knights card from deck to hand, when banished from GY. (x2) The Phantom Knights of Torn Scales – Limited to two copies. Can be used as extender when Phantom Knights card is banished, and can send a Phantom Knights card to GY.

– Limited to two copies. Can be used as extender when Phantom Knights card is banished, and can send a Phantom Knights card to GY. (x2) Danger!? Jackalope? – Limited to two copies. Level 3 Monster that can be Special Summoned from hand.

– Limited to two copies. Level 3 Monster that can be Special Summoned from hand. (x2) Danger!? Tsuchinoko? – Level 3 Monster that can be Special Summoned from hand.

– Level 3 Monster that can be Special Summoned from hand. (x2) Psychic Wheelder – Level 3 Monster that can be Special Summoned via Emergency Teleport. Can also be Special Summoned if you have Level 3 Monster on field.

– Level 3 Monster that can be Special Summoned via Emergency Teleport. Can also be Special Summoned if you have Level 3 Monster on field. (x1) Graff, Malebranche of the Burning Abyss – Mainly used as material for Cherubini. Can Special Summon one Burning Abyss Monster from deck when sent to GY.

– Mainly used as material for Cherubini. Can Special Summon one Burning Abyss Monster from deck when sent to GY. (x1) Cir, Malebranche of the Burning Abyss – Mainly used as material for Cherubini. Can Special Summon one Burning Abyss Monster from GY when sent to GY.

– Mainly used as material for Cherubini. Can Special Summon one Burning Abyss Monster from GY when sent to GY. (x1) The Phantom Knights of Ragged Gloves – Boosts DARK Xyz Monster by 1000 ATK if used as material.

– Boosts DARK Xyz Monster by 1000 ATK if used as material. (x1) The Phantom Knights of Stained Greaves – Can be Special Summoned from hand if another Phantom Knights card is Special Summoned. Will also increase its level by one to Level 4.

– Can be Special Summoned from hand if another Phantom Knights card is Special Summoned. Will also increase its level by one to Level 4. (x1) Virtual World Hime – Nyannyan – Level 3 Monster that can be Special Summoned via Emergency Teleport.

– Level 3 Monster that can be Special Summoned via Emergency Teleport. (x1) Noh-P.U.N.K. Ze Amin (optional) – Level 3 Psychic that can be used in lieu of Nyannyan.

(optional) – Level 3 Psychic that can be used in lieu of Nyannyan. (x1) Destiny HERO – Celestial (optional) – Used to Summon Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer. Can also be banished, and allow the user to draw two cards if the player has none in hand.

(optional) – Used to Summon Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer. Can also be banished, and allow the user to draw two cards if the player has none in hand. (x1) Destiny HERO – Dasher (optional) – Used to Summon Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer. Can also Special Summon any Monster drawn once, while this card is in GY.

Phantom Knights rely heavily on combos, and these combos can get pretty long. Ideally, the goal is to get two Level 3 Monsters on the board, and then go into the Extra Deck to pry out Cherubini. Then, send one of the Phantom Knights cards, like Silent Boots or Ancient Cloak, depending on whether you do or don’t have a Phantom Knights Trap to bring out to extend the combos.

We’ll get more into the boss Monsters in the Extra Deck, and which cards bring the power, later on.

Spells

Now, let’s go over the Spells:

(x2) Emergency Teleport – Limited to two copies. Used to Special Summon either Psychic Wheelder or Nyannyan.

– Limited to two copies. Used to Special Summon either Psychic Wheelder or Nyannyan. (x2) Called by the Grave – Banishes Monster from opponent’s GY and negates its effects. Mainly used to negate handtraps.

– Banishes Monster from opponent’s GY and negates its effects. Mainly used to negate handtraps. (x1-x3) Crossout Designator – Can negate handtraps staples, and Spell/Trap staples that are also run in your deck. A very strong option for negating in mirror matches (i.e. matches against Swordsoul decks)

– Can negate handtraps staples, and Spell/Trap staples that are also run in your deck. A very strong option for negating in mirror matches (i.e. matches against Swordsoul decks) (x2-x3) Forbidden Droplet – Quick-Play Spell that can reduce ATK of opponent’s Monster, and negate its effect at cost of sending cards to GY from hand or field, equal to the number of targeted Monsters.

– Quick-Play Spell that can reduce ATK of opponent’s Monster, and negate its effect at cost of sending cards to GY from hand or field, equal to the number of targeted Monsters. (x1) Reinforcement of the Army – Limited to one copy. Can grab Warrior-type Monster like Torn Scales and add to hand.

– Limited to one copy. Can grab Warrior-type Monster like Torn Scales and add to hand. (x2) Fusion Destiny (optional) – Used to Fusion Summon Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer. Should only be used if using DPE, and Destiny HERO Monsters.

(optional) – Used to Fusion Summon Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer. Should only be used if using DPE, and Destiny HERO Monsters. (x1-x2) Lightning Storm (optional) – Not needed, but can be used to remove cards from the field. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from the opponent’s side of the field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate.

(optional) – Not needed, but can be used to remove cards from the field. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from the opponent’s side of the field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate. (x1) Harpie’s Feather Duster (optional) – Staple Spell that destroys all Spells/Traps on the opponent’s side of the field. Can be used in lieu of Lightning Storm.

Phantom Knights decks tend to focus on cards that aid towards Special Summons and negating cards that can blow up a combo, as opposed to ones that deal with board control. Emergency Teleport is a nice option to start with, as it can get out one of the Level 3 Psychic Monsters out, to begin a combo.

Traps

This deck does use a number of Phantom Knights-specific Traps. Here’s a look at recommended options:

(x3) Phantom Knights’ Fog Blade – Can target an Effect Monster field, and negate its effect and prevent it from attacking. Can also be banished from GY, and target and Special Summon Phantom Knights Monster from GY.

– Can target an Effect Monster field, and negate its effect and prevent it from attacking. Can also be banished from GY, and target and Special Summon Phantom Knights Monster from GY. (x1) Phantom Knights’ Wing – Can be banished from GY, and target and Special Summon Phantom Knights Monster.

– Can be banished from GY, and target and Special Summon Phantom Knights Monster. (x1) The Phantom Knights of Shade Brigandine – Key Trap that can be Special Summoned as Normal Monster when activated as a Trap.

Fog Blade is mainly used to negate the opponent’s Monsters effects, but it can also prevent one from launching an attack. Wing is used as an extender, while Shade is mainly targeted via Silent Boots’ GY effect to hand it to hand, set it, and then immediately activate it while having no Traps in the GY. That adds another Phantom Knight Monster to the field, which can be used to set up further plays.

Extra Deck

Here’s a look at the Extra Deck options:

(x1-x2) Leviair the Sea Dragon – Rank 3 Xyz Monster that can target Level 4 or lower Monster that was banished, and Special Summon it.

– Rank 3 Xyz Monster that can target Level 4 or lower Monster that was banished, and Special Summon it. (x1-x2) The Phantom Knights of Break Sword – Rank 3 Xyz Warrior that can pop a card on each side of field. If it is destroyed, can Special Summon two Phantom Knights cards from GY, and increase both levels by one.

– Rank 3 Xyz Warrior that can pop a card on each side of field. If it is destroyed, can Special Summon two Phantom Knights cards from GY, and increase both levels by one. (x1) Raider’s Knight – Can be Xyz Summoned with two Level 4 DARK Monsters. Since no Level 3 DARK Monsters are in this deck, can be brought out via Break Sword’s secondary effect.

– Can be Xyz Summoned with two Level 4 DARK Monsters. Since no Level 3 DARK Monsters are in this deck, can be brought out via Break Sword’s secondary effect. (x1) Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow – Rank 3 Xyz Warrior Monster. Has a Quick Effect that can turn a Monster effects into “both players draw one card.”

– Rank 3 Xyz Warrior Monster. Has a Quick Effect that can turn a Monster effects into “both players draw one card.” (x1) Arc Rebellion Xyz Dragon – Rank 5 Xyz Monster that can be Special Summoned via Raider’s Knight’s effect.

– Rank 5 Xyz Monster that can be Special Summoned via Raider’s Knight’s effect. (x1) Number F0: Utopic Future – Needs two Xyz Monster with same effect. Can’t be destroyed by card effect or battle.

– Needs two Xyz Monster with same effect. Can’t be destroyed by card effect or battle. (x1) Number F0: Utopic Draco Future – 3000 ATK Xyz Monster that can use Utopic Future to summon it. Can’t be destroyed by card effect or battle. Can also negate one Monster effect per turn via Quick Effect.

– 3000 ATK Xyz Monster that can use Utopic Future to summon it. Can’t be destroyed by card effect or battle. Can also negate one Monster effect per turn via Quick Effect. (x1) Number 86: Heroic Champion – Rhongomyniad – Xyz Monster that if it has five Materials, can be unaffected by opponent’s card effects, and can prevent other player from Normal or Special Summoning Monsters.

– Xyz Monster that if it has five Materials, can be unaffected by opponent’s card effects, and can prevent other player from Normal or Special Summoning Monsters. (x1) Cherubini, Ebon Angel of the Burning Abyss – Needs two Level 3 Monsters. Can send one Level 3 Monster from deck to GY, ideally Silent Boots or Ancient Cloak.

– Needs two Level 3 Monsters. Can send one Level 3 Monster from deck to GY, ideally Silent Boots or Ancient Cloak. (x1) Link Spider – Can be Link Summoned via Shade Brigadine.

– Can be Link Summoned via Shade Brigadine. (x1) The Phantom Knights of Rusty Bardiche – Link 3 Monster that can destroy a card on field when DARK Xyz Monster is Special Summoned to zone it points to, and can directly set one Phantom Knights Spell/Trap from deck to field.

– Link 3 Monster that can destroy a card on field when DARK Xyz Monster is Special Summoned to zone it points to, and can directly set one Phantom Knights Spell/Trap from deck to field. (x1) I.P. Masquerena (optional)

(optional) (x1) Knightmare Unicorn (optional) – Link 3 Monster that can target one card on the field and shuffle it into the deck.

(optional) – Link 3 Monster that can target one card on the field and shuffle it into the deck. (x1) Underworld Goddess of the Closed World (optional) – Link 5 Monster that can use a Monster from opponent’s side of field as material.

(optional) – Link 5 Monster that can use a Monster from opponent’s side of field as material. (x1) Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer (optional) – Staple fusion that can be summoned with Destiny HERO Monsters and Fusion Destiny. Can pop cards, and come back continuously.

(optional) – Staple fusion that can be summoned with Destiny HERO Monsters and Fusion Destiny. Can pop cards, and come back continuously. (x1) Predaplant Verte Anaconda (optional) – Link 2 Monster that can be used to summon Phoenix Enforcer via sending Fusion Destiny to GY with its effect.

Phantom Knights, as mentioned earlier, rely on a combo-heavy approach. The ultimate goal is to summon Rhongomyniad, a powerful Xyz Monster that needs two or more Level 4 Warrior Monsters as material. Once it is out, it essentially shuts down the opponent from doing anything, including summoning monsters. However, play it right by using Xyz Monsters that have materials, as those play a role in Rhongo’s active effects.

To get to Rhongo, summoning Cherubini is the first play. Then, option into Rusty Bardiche with either a Phantom Knights Monster or Trap that can be Special Summoned as a Monster. From there, you will be able to use the various effects of Phantom Knights Monsters to bring out more Level 3 Monsters, go into Xyz cards like Leviair, Break Sword, and Bamboozling Gossip Shadow. Then, once you have the Level 4 Warriors out on the field and get Rhongo, Bamboozling’s secondary effect can be used, to transfer its materials over to Rhongo.

Phantom Knights are not exactly the kind of archetype that newcomers flock to in Master Duel and Yu-Gi-Oh!. However, it does have plenty of power, thanks to the Extra Deck Monsters that can completely neutralize the opposition, and cards that can be summoned fast. If you do plan on playing with Phantom Knights, make sure to get some practice in, and there are a lot of different combos to work with.