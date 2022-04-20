Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Virtual World deck build (2022)

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel meta is filled with many different decks, including Virtual World. Virtual World has a number of different combos at its disposal, making it both tricky to use and tricky to face. But when it gets going, it’s very tough to stop a Virtual World deck. So, what do these decks typically look like? Let’s go over our deck build for the Virtual World archetype in Master Duel.

Monsters

Virtual World Monsters are pivotal to setting up big plays. Here’s a look at recommended cards:

(x3) Maxx “C” – Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to hand per Special Summon during turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially since this deck prefers to go second in most cases.

– Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to hand per Special Summon during turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially since this deck prefers to go second in most cases. (x3) Ash Blossom and Joyous Spring – Can negate a multitude of different cards, including Maxx “C.”

– Can negate a multitude of different cards, including Maxx “C.” (x2-x3) Virtual World Hime – Nyannyan – Level 3, WIND non-Tuner Monster. Only Virtual Monster that can’t be Special Summoned from hand. Nyannyan has a multitude of uses, as it can return a banished card (including face-down ones) into deck when banished. More importantly, it can be Special Summoned from GY when Level 3 Virtual World Monster (Lulu and Jiji) is Summoned to field.

– Level 3, WIND non-Tuner Monster. Only Virtual Monster that can’t be Special Summoned from hand. Nyannyan has a multitude of uses, as it can return a banished card (including face-down ones) into deck when banished. More importantly, it can be Special Summoned from GY when Level 3 Virtual World Monster (Lulu and Jiji) is Summoned to field. (x3) Virtual World Mai-Hime – Lulu – Level 3, WIND Tuner Monster. Can be Special Summoned from hand by targeting Virtual World card, and add a Virtual World card from deck to hand.

– Level 3, WIND Tuner Monster. Can be Special Summoned from hand by targeting Virtual World card, and add a Virtual World card from deck to hand. (x3) Virtual World Xiezhi – Jiji – Level 3, EARTH non-Tuner Monster. Can add one Virtual World Monster from GY to hand, at end of turn it was Special Summoned.

– Level 3, EARTH non-Tuner Monster. Can add one Virtual World Monster from GY to hand, at end of turn it was Special Summoned. (x3) Virtual World Roshi – Laolao – Level 6, WIND Tuner Monster. Can Special Summon Virtual World Monster from GY to field when Special Summoned. Ideal target, in most cases, is Nyannyan.

– Level 6, WIND Tuner Monster. Can Special Summon Virtual World Monster from GY to field when Special Summoned. Ideal target, in most cases, is Nyannyan. (x3) Virtual World Kirin – Lili – Level 6, EARTH non-Tuner Monster. Can send an additional Virtual World card, aside from one sent to Special Summon Lili, from deck to GY. Good for sending a combo of Qinglong and Xuanwu.

– Level 6, EARTH non-Tuner Monster. Can send an additional Virtual World card, aside from one sent to Special Summon Lili, from deck to GY. Good for sending a combo of Qinglong and Xuanwu. (x2) PSY-Framegear Gamma (optional) – Negates Monster effects from hand while no Monsters on your side of field. Gamma is very helpful for Turns 1 & 2, as these will be the turns where, in most cases, no Monsters will be on your side of the field.

(optional) – Negates Monster effects from hand while no Monsters on your side of field. Gamma is very helpful for Turns 1 & 2, as these will be the turns where, in most cases, no Monsters will be on your side of the field. (x1) PSY-Frame Driver (optional) – 2500 ATK, 6* Monster that is needed to activate PSY-Framegear Gamma’s negation effect. Does not need to be in hand in order for Gamma to go off.

All Virtual World Monsters, aside from Nyannyan, have a similar effect. Each can be Special Summoned from hand by targeting a Virtual World card on field, and sending one of a different kind from the deck to GY. For example, if you target a Virtual World Monster, a Spell or Trap must be sent to the GY.

The ultimate goal, in most cases, is to get two Level 9 Synchro Monsters on the field. We’ll get to why in a minute. However, this can be done by getting two Tuners and two non-Tuner Monsters out to the field. Example combos including Lulu and Lili, and then using Rochi’s effect to get it and Nyannyan out to the field.

Spells

Now, let’s go over the Spells:

(x3) Virtual World City – Kauwloon – Can activate a “Virtual World Gate” Spell or Trap from deck by putting it face-up on field. Mainly used to activate Virtual World Gate – Chuche.

– Can activate a “Virtual World Gate” Spell or Trap from deck by putting it face-up on field. Mainly used to activate Virtual World Gate – Chuche. (x3) Virtual World Gate – Qinglong – Negates effect of one Monster on field, but mainly used for secondary effect. Can be banished from GY, add a Virtual World Monster to hand at cost of one card from hand.

– Negates effect of one Monster on field, but mainly used for secondary effect. Can be banished from GY, add a Virtual World Monster to hand at cost of one card from hand. (x3) Pot of Desires – Banishes 10 cards from top of deck face-down, but allows for drawing two more cards. Some of those cards can be brought back by Nyannyan’s secondary effect.

– Banishes 10 cards from top of deck face-down, but allows for drawing two more cards. Some of those cards can be brought back by Nyannyan’s secondary effect. (x2) Emergency Teleport – Quick-Play Spell that can Special Summon one Level 3 or lower Psychic Monster. Can be used to bring out Nyannyan or Lulu.

– Quick-Play Spell that can Special Summon one Level 3 or lower Psychic Monster. Can be used to bring out Nyannyan or Lulu. (x2) Called by the Grave – Banishes Monster from opponent’s GY and negates its effects. Mainly used to negate handtraps.

– Banishes Monster from opponent’s GY and negates its effects. Mainly used to negate handtraps. (x1-x2) Lightning Storm (optional) – Not needed, but can be used to remove cards from field. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from opponent’s side of field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate.

(optional) – Not needed, but can be used to remove cards from field. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from opponent’s side of field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate. (x2-x3) Crossout Designator (optional) – Can negate handtraps staples, and Spell/Trap staples that are also run in your deck.

(optional) – Can negate handtraps staples, and Spell/Trap staples that are also run in your deck. (x3) Forbidden Droplet (optional) – Should run either this or PSY-Framegear Gamma. Quick-Play Spell that can reduce ATK of opponent’s Monster, and negate its effect at cost of sending card(s) to GY from hand or field, equal to number of targeted Monsters. Good synergy with Qinglong, Chuche, and Xuanwu.

(optional) – Should run either this or PSY-Framegear Gamma. Quick-Play Spell that can reduce ATK of opponent’s Monster, and negate its effect at cost of sending card(s) to GY from hand or field, equal to number of targeted Monsters. Good synergy with Qinglong, Chuche, and Xuanwu. (x1) Harpie’s Feather Duster (optional) – Staple Spell that destroys all Spells/Traps on opponent’s side on field. Can be used in lieu of Lightning Storm.

Emergency Teleport is good for scooping out a Lulu or Nyannyan out on the field from the deck. Pot of Desires can also add Virtual Monsters, or support cards, to the hand, but at a big cost. Both can be used to set up the board in a good position, and are required.

Then there are the two Virtual World Spells. Qinglong is one that needs to be in the GY at virtually all costs. This card, when banished, can enable the ability to add a Virtual World Monster to the hand. Thus, it can also make use of resources not needed but are in the hand nevertheless.

Also, one quick note on Forbidden Droplet. If you use and activate this card while Shenshen is on the field, remember that because of that Monster’s effect, only cards from the hand can be sent to the GY.

Traps

As opposed to other meta decks, Virtual World decks do use some traps. Here’s a look at what Traps Virtual World builds typically use:

(x2) Virtual World Gate – Chuche – Multi-effect card, much like Qinglong. Can pop face-up cards on field while active in Spell & Trap zone. Can also increase or decrease Virtual World Monster’s Level by 3, when banished from GY.

– Multi-effect card, much like Qinglong. Can pop face-up cards on field while active in Spell & Trap zone. Can also increase or decrease Virtual World Monster’s Level by 3, when banished from GY. (x1) Virtual World Gate – Xuanwu – Mainly used for secondary effect. Can Special Summon one Virtual Monster from GY when banished, but Monster’s effect is negated.

Not much is needed here, but both are incredibly important. Chuche, in particular, can destroy face-up cards and ruin plays while it is out on the field. The key is that you’ll need two different Virtual World cards in the removed from play section to use this effect. This shouldn’t be a problem since multiple cards in this deck can be banished or have the power to remove from play.

Extra Deck

Here’s a look at the Extra Deck options:

(x1-x2) Virtual World Kyubi – Shenshen – 2800 ATK, Level 9 Synchro Monster. One of the boss Monsters of this deck. Forces all cards that go from field to GY, and removes those cards from play instead. Can also be Special Summoned from GY.

– 2800 ATK, Level 9 Synchro Monster. One of the boss Monsters of this deck. Forces all cards that go from field to GY, and removes those cards from play instead. Can also be Special Summoned from GY. (x1) Virtual World Beast – Jiujiu – Not used as much, but can pop card at cost of banishing two Monsters with same Type and Attribute from GY.

– Not used as much, but can pop card at cost of banishing two Monsters with same Type and Attribute from GY. (x1) Ravenous Crocodragon Archethys – Level 9 Synchro that is mainly used for Turn 1. Gains ATK for each card in hand, and adds card to hand for each non-Tuner used for its Summon.

– Level 9 Synchro that is mainly used for Turn 1. Gains ATK for each card in hand, and adds card to hand for each non-Tuner used for its Summon. (x1) Vermillion Dragon Mech – Can pop a card for cost of removing from play one Tuner from GY. Also can be used as a beater.

– Can pop a card for cost of removing from play one Tuner from GY. Also can be used as a beater. (x1) Cloudcastle – Can Special Summon Level 9 Synchro Monster from GY to field.

– Can Special Summon Level 9 Synchro Monster from GY to field. (x1) Coral Dragon – Level 6 Synchro Monster than can pop a card, and allow the user to draw one when it goes to GY. Also a Tuner, and can be used as such.

– Level 6 Synchro Monster than can pop a card, and allow the user to draw one when it goes to GY. Also a Tuner, and can be used as such. (x1) Stardust Charge Warrior – Level 6 Synchro that allows for a draw of extra card when Summoned. Can be used as material for Archethys, Dragon Mech, Cloudcastle, or Shenshen.

– Level 6 Synchro that allows for a draw of extra card when Summoned. Can be used as material for Archethys, Dragon Mech, Cloudcastle, or Shenshen. (x1) The Phantom Knights of Break Sword – Rank 3 Xyz Monster that can pop a card on opponent’s side for a cost of one of your own.

– Rank 3 Xyz Monster that can pop a card on opponent’s side for a cost of one of your own. (x1) Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow – Rank 3 Xyz Monster that can negate an opponent’s Monster effect, and change it to “Each player draws one card.”

– Rank 3 Xyz Monster that can negate an opponent’s Monster effect, and change it to “Each player draws one card.” (x1) Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal – Sends card from deck to GY. Has synergy with Nyannyan.

– Sends card from deck to GY. Has synergy with Nyannyan. (x1) Virtual World Phoenix – Fanfan – Rank 6 Xyz Monster that can banish a card on opponent’s field.

– Rank 6 Xyz Monster that can banish a card on opponent’s field. (x1) True King of All Calamities – Key card of this deck. Needs two Level 9 Monsters as Material (Shenshen, Ravenous, Cloudcastle, Mech as examples). Has a Quick Effect that can shut down opponent’s ability to attack and activate Monster effects during a turn.

– Key card of this deck. Needs two Level 9 Monsters as Material (Shenshen, Ravenous, Cloudcastle, Mech as examples). Has a Quick Effect that can shut down opponent’s ability to attack and activate Monster effects during a turn. (x1) Divine Arsenal AA – ZEUS – Sky Thunder – Xyz Monster that can clear field with two or more materials on it. Used mainly as alternative win condition.

– Xyz Monster that can clear field with two or more materials on it. Used mainly as alternative win condition. (x1) Stellar Wind Wolfrayet (optional) – Not needed, but can clear the field thanks to its effect. Gains ATK for each Monster effect that goes off on field, and can wipe out opponent’s board when it hits 4000 ATK.

(optional) – Not needed, but can clear the field thanks to its effect. Gains ATK for each Monster effect that goes off on field, and can wipe out opponent’s board when it hits 4000 ATK. (x1) Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon (optional) – Should be used if PSY-Framegear Gamma and Driver are in deck, as both can be used as material. Can negate Monster effects, and gain ATK points after negating a Monster effect, and at the Damage Step when attacking a Level 5 or higher Monster.

The key for Turn 1 is to get to True King of All Calamities. From there, activate its effect, remove Shenshen, and negate everything that the opponent has in the arsenal. Then, bring Shenshen back from the GY, and move in.

That’s the strategy if you go first. Going second is a bit trickier, but thanks to a wide variety of support Monsters, you should be able to bounce into either a Coral Dragon or Vermillion Dragon Mech to pop cards on the field.

Virtual World decks might not have the heavy beaters that other decks, but it doesn’t really matter. Thanks to its complete nature, Virtual World decks can beat down pretty much any deck, including meta ones like Drytrons and Dinosaurs, thanks to its power and negation ability. Because of its power, it’s one of the best decks to use in Master Duel right now.