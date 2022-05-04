Best Pokémon Go accessories

Pokémon Go is a game perfect for the creature collecting-obsessed person. Walking around the real world and seeing what different Pokémon you can grab is still an invigorating prospect that motivates millions of people to play. How can you make the experience even better though? You are relying on a mobile phone to play the game, so there are plenty of add-ons to tailor the game to work perfectly for you. Here are the best accessories you can buy for Pokémon Go.

The Pokémon Go Plus is a companion accessory that works in tandem with Pokémon Go. Using the device makes it so you do not necessarily need to look at your phone to catch Pokémon. You wear it on your wrist like a watch and press the button to throw a Pokéball at any Pokémon nearby. When the light is green, you are attempting to catch a Pokémon you’ve already caught. When it is yellow, it is a new Pokémon. Pokémon Go Plus is not a game changer or anything but will make it easier to grab Pokémon in the world without constantly looking at your phone when you are doing other things.

Like the Pokémon Go Plus, the Go-tcha allows you to play Pokémon Go without looking at your phone. It connects via Bluetooth just like the Plus and will spin Pokéstops and capture Pokémon. The Go-tcha does have a screen on it to more accurately convey exactly what it is doing at all times but is more expensive at retail than the first party offering.

Mobile battery charger

The biggest issue with Pokémon Go is that it will drain your battery fast. While there may be certain methods to extending your battery life while playing, here are some good power banks you can bring with you while out and about.

Anker is a pretty well-known name when it comes to portable chargers. The Powercore+ 26800 is an ultra-high capacity powerbank capable of charging your phone multiple times without needing a charge itself. If you are looking for a highly capable charger for long raid sessions, there isn’t much better than this.

This RAVPower portable charger is capable of holding a ton of juice and has a max output of 6 amps. However, it does not have QuickCharge, so you may have a ton of charging potential, but it will take a while to get there.

EasyAcc is known for making smaller portable battery chargers and that can appeal to some Pokemon trainers. While other options can hold tons of charging potential, they can take a lot of space and be less portable. That’s where this guy comes in. You can fit it in nearly any pocket or bag, but can only charge one device at a time.

