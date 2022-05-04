12 custom Lego Star Wars Xbox Series S consoles revealed, will be given away

May the Fourth grant you one of twelve.

Image via Xbox

It’s May 4th, aka Star Wars Day, and Xbox is getting into the galactic spirit with a dozen custom Xbox Series S consoles. They’re not for sale, but they are part of a new giveaway.

Revealed on Twitter, the 12 consoles are themed after the Lego Star Wars series. They feature a Storm Trooper, Darth Maul, Finn, Kylo Ren , Boba Fett, Yoda, R2-D2, BB-8, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Rey, and Darth Vader, each with their own color scheme and accompanying controller. To enter for a chance to win, follow Xbox and retweet the giveaway; full terms and conditions are on the Xbox website. The giveaway runs from now through May 31.

This is far from the first Xbox console sweepstakes we’ve seen. A Dr. Strange custom Series S is being given away right now in fact, in celebration of the Multiverse of Madness movie. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 got the same treatment with custom furry Sonic and Knuckles controllers. On the TV side, SpongeBob SquarePants was turned into an Xbox Series X for the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launch last fall.

As for Lego Star Wars, the series has received lots of love with the recent release of The Skywalker Saga. It set a franchise sales record by hitting 3 million copies sold in just two weeks. More than 60% of those sales were digital, but it’s a smashing success nonetheless.

