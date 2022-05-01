A leaked image hints that the next Forza Motorsport will come to the Xbox One

Over the weekend, a couple of screenshots have appeared online that hint that the next Forza Motorsport game will not only be coming to the Xbox Series X/S, but the Xbox One as well.

If you make your way over to the subreddit r/gamingleaksandrumours, a user posted two screenshots of what appear to be the next title running on the Xbox One. This has been verified with the subreddit’s moderating team as well.

The game has not been announced as a cross-gen title as of yet. We will need to wait for official word from Microsoft before we are able to establish confirmation. However, it should come as no surprise if the game does go cross-gen. Microsoft and Sony have both made many of their newest games cross-gen compatible so that they do not isolate the large market they previously established.

Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and more all released on the previous iteration of there retrospective consoles while also releasing for the shiny new ones. From the looks of it, Microsoft and Sony do not appear to be slowing that trend down anytime soon for most of their premier titles. We will just have to wait and see how long last-get consoles are supported for.