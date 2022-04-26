A Rocket League competitor is reportedly in development at 2K Games

In the current landscape of online multiplayer titles, Rocket League fills its own niche. Outside of the Mol Soccer Online diversion, you’re not going to find a game quite like the car-soccer hybrid on modern platforms. If you’re yearning for more, it looks like 2K Games may potentially have something in the works for you.

According to Exputer, sources have stated that a Rocket League competitor is currently in development at 2K Games titled Gravity Goal. It shares a similar concept to its contemporary in that vehicles are used to push balls into the opposing team’s net through 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 matches.

In addition to replacing the cars with futuristic bikes, Gravity Goal also hopes to shake up the formula with the inclusion of combat. According to the sources, players are able to toss discs at others in order to deal damage. It’s unclear how exactly this combat will be incorporated into the sports gameplay. For example, does damage only slow down and stop players? Can they die? Is there a respawn system or limited lives?

Sources also told Exputer that Gravity Goal is launching on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. A closed Alpha test allegedly took place late last year, meaning there is potential for an official announcement at some point this year. If this project turns out to be real, it’ll be interesting to see whether it can take any of the spotlight away from Rocket League.