A second Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map reportedly in development, will arrive after launch

Call of Duty: Warzone is constantly updated: the newest version has a reduced player count and fast travel. For as much attention as the current map Caldera (and Verdansk before that) gets, we know that a full-on Warzone 2 is also in the works. Reportedly, there’s more than one map coming for the sequel.

The claim comes from renowned Call of Duty reporter Tom Henderson, writing for Exputer. We don’t know much about the contents of the map, but it’s said to be smaller than the standard Warzone 2 setting, in the same way that Rebirth Island was a more condensed place to play versus Verdansk. “Sources have said that a second map for Warzone 2 is well into development,” Henderson writes, “but is likely to release sometime after Warzone 2 launches.” That’s notable because Warzone 2 is already slated to launch shortly after Modern Warfare 2 this fall.

So what does that mean for the release window? Well, Modern Warfare 2 has an October 28 release date. With that locked in, you won’t see Warzone 2 until November at the earliest. If this reported second map is coming after that, then it is most likely a 2023 release. The later Warzone 2 arrives, the later the new map would launch. Henderson believes Warzone 2 is coming between December 2022 and January 2023.

This isn’t the first time Henderson has reported on Warzone 2 either. The mode is said to have Rainbow Six Siege-style interrogations, letting you question a downed enemy. This will then briefly highlight their squadmates in the surrounding area. Additionally, a mock-up of the purported Warzone 2 map was shared on Twitter. It was said to be the map for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ multiplayer mode.

One thing we do know for sure is that Warzone 2 is being built on an all-new engine, and the same goes for Modern Warfare 2. This simultaneous rebuilding is said to let the two games more seamlessly share seasonal content.