A second, extended Xbox Games Showcase will air next week

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is less than a week away, but it’s not the only big streaming event for team Xbox on the horizon. We’re actually getting a second event just days after the main showcase, and it will include even more Xbox game news.

Xbox released a blog post that details where and how to watch the summer gaming livestream, which kicks off on Sunday, June 12 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT on Xbox and Bethesda’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The blog also mentions the second event: an extended show will air Tuesday, June 14 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. As part of the second show, Xbox “will share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and speak with some of your favorite game creators.” Basically, Sunday’s event is to debut and showcase the game lineup, while Tuesday’s stream will include more specific information about those same games. The extended showcase will be “approximately 90 minutes in length.”

Xbox is providing a range of language and accessibility options for the second showcase. It “will be broadcast live in English, Latin America Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French,” and versions in other languages will be published “within the week” of the stream. Audio captions and American Sign Language will also be provided for viewers who need them.

This pair of livestreams is only one part of all the summer gaming events we’re getting in the absence of E3. The Summer Game Fest begins airing Thursday, June 9, and the core of the show will run through Sunday, June 12. Those interested can catch the event in IMAX theaters. Other streams include the Devolver Digital Countdown to Marketing on June 9 and the next Wholesome Direct on June 11. On top of streaming events, Gamescom will return from August 24 through 28.