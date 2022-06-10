Aaron Judge becomes the highest-rated player in new MLB the Show 22 roster update

The kids have all graduated, the days are getting longer, and the baseball season rolls on. With another month in the books, that means the team at Sony San Diego has updated the MLB The Show 22 roster. Golden Boy Mike Trout is no longer the highest-rated player, which means a big shift is in store for some players. Here are the biggest upgrades and downgrades from the new update, including a few new players who have hit Diamond tier. Check it out.

Diamond upgrades

Mets First Baseman Peto Alonso (+2 to 86 OVR)

(+2 to 86 OVR) Blue Jays Starting Pitcher Alek Manoah (+1 to 85 OVR)

(+1 to 85 OVR) Pades Starting Pitcher Joe Musgrove (+1 to 85 OVR)

(+1 to 85 OVR) Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola (+1 to 85 OVR)

(+1 to 85 OVR) Astros Right Fielder Kyle Tucker (+2 to 85 OVR)

Those weren’t the only big upgrades this time around. Let’s have a look at some of the bigger upgrades in this update, including the new top player Aaron Judge.

Dodgers Right Fielder Mookie Betts (+3 to 92 OVR)

(+3 to 92 OVR) Cardinals First Baseman Paul Goldschmidt (+3 to 91 OVR)

(+3 to 91 OVR) Braves Right Fielder Ronald Acuna jr. (+2 to 94 OVR)

(+2 to 94 OVR) Yankees Starting Pitcher Gerrit Cole (+2 to 89 OVR)

(+2 to 89 OVR) Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper (+2 to 89 OVR)

(+2 to 89 OVR) Yankees Right Fielder Aaron Judge (+1 to 95 OVR)

(+1 to 95 OVR) Marlins Starting Pitcher Sandy Alcantara (+5 to 84 OVR)

Sadly not everyone can get a boost. Some players got downgrades that will make them cheaper to collect with Stubs in the near future.

Demotions and downgrades

Angels Closing Pitcher Raisel Iglesias (-3 to 84 OVR)

(-3 to 84 OVR) Braves Closing Pitcher Kenley Jansen (-1 to 84 OVR)

(-1 to 84 OVR) Giants Starting Pitcher Carlos Rodon (-2 to 84 OVR)

(-2 to 84 OVR) Angels Center Fielder Mike Trout (-2 to 93 OVR)

(-2 to 93 OVR) Angles Starting Pitcher Shohei Ohtani (-1 to 93 OVR)

Remember that updates come every two weeks. Take this opportunity to scoop up any lingering live series diamonds you’re still missing. While you’re collecting cards, make sure you take a look at the George Brett collection and check out the LA City Connect program.