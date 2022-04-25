Activision Blizzard reveals Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and discusses this year’s sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare in Q1 2022 financial results

Today, Activision Blizzard released its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Fans have identified three significant highlights from the data that show where the franchise’s future lies and what players can expect from the company throughout the rest of the year.

The first mention of the Call of Duty franchise in these results notes a loss that has been offset by other properties. Call of Duty: Vanguard, the mainline entry for 2021, hasn’t sold as well as was anticipated, leading to a decrease in revenue. The report goes on to mention that there has also been less engagement with Call of Duty: Warzone, which has contributed to this lower revenue.

However, the report kicks up a notch soon after this, confirming that 2022’s Call of Duty game will be a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 and the most advanced experience the franchise has ever seen. In addition, this game will be accompanied by a brand new Call of Duty: Warzone, which many Call of Duty: Warzone 2, built from the ground up.

From Activision's newest financial results



– Modern Warfare (2019) sequel to be the "most advanced experience in franchise history"

– new free-to-play Warzone will be revealed later this year, "built from the ground-up"

– Diablo Immortal launches June 2https://t.co/zzD2toBhgp pic.twitter.com/JqTBN4ZmGJ — Nibel (@Nibellion) April 25, 2022

The segment on Call of Duty ends with Activision Blizzard explaining how it’s invested a considerable amount of resources in growing the franchise’s team, which it hopes will help this year’s Call of Duty experience be the best one yet.

In these results, the company briefly discusses the sexual harassment lawsuit against it and how it paid its $18 million settlement. It highlights the steps it’s taken to hire more temporary workers, giving them the benefits all employees are entitled to, and its new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Kristen Hines. However, it fails to address the other issues people worldwide are concerned about when it comes to the company, such as Bobby Kotick’s continued employment and the anti-unionization efforts staff say they’re experiencing.