Activision employees allege being threatened for talking about sexual harassment lawsuit

While it recently settled one of its lawsuits for $18 million, the scandal surrounding Activision Blizzard regarding allegations of sexual harassment is unlikely to clear up any time soon. After all, it still faces other related lawsuits and it remains a common talking point online and even within the company itself.

Apparently, Activision really doesn’t like its own employees discussing the lawsuits and has been accused of threatening said employees for it. A complaint filed to the National Labor Relations Board (as spotted by The Verge) claims that a manager threatened employees for discussing working conditions.

Although the claim doesn’t specifically mention the lawsuits, the Communications Workers of America (which filed the complaint) has said that Activision told workers “they could not discuss issues related to the sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit filed by state of California against the company.” The CWA also cited former Blizzard senior test analyst Jessica Gonzalez, who says that Activision has a “pattern of retaliation against workers who speak out.”

Activision has attempted damage control ever since the initial lawsuit last summer, with it recently appointing more women executives. However, its reputation has only been taking hit after hit, with recent examples including its opposition at attempts at unionisation and when it removed its vaccine mandate, prompting another workers strike.