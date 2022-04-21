Adin Ross has been banned from Twitch for the fifth time, the official reason is currently unknown

Popular streamer Adin Ross has received his fifth ban on Twitch, the official reason behind the move from the streaming is currently unknown. Ross responded to the ban in a now-deleted tweet seemingly playing the innocent card stating “I got banned, indefinitely. I am not sure what I said though… [or] what I did.”

The news has led fans of the streamer to speculate why he was banned, one possible conclusion might have to do with Ross himself allegedly using a homophobic slur while not aware he was still live on YourRAGE’s stream. The clip of the moment was shared online by Full Squad Gaming co-owner and frequent esports news breaker Jake Lucky on April 11, it went viral so Twitch was probably very aware of the Ross’ slur after the fact.

Ross has accumulated a huge following on Twitch of more than 4 million followers on the streaming platform and 1.3 million followers on Twitter. He is better known for Twitch streaming games including GTA and NBA 2K. This isn’t the streamer’s first rodeo with being banned on Twitch as the reasons for his previous bans were due to allegedly reading his chat in an IRL Twitch stream while driving and a guest of his using a homophobic slur on a stream.

Over the past few months, Ross has been associating himself with content creators who have been banned for either making threats or sexual harassment. The Twitch suspension is currently indefinite and will only be restored if Ross successfully appeals his case.