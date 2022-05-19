After all its delays, The Witcher 3 current-gen version finally has a release window

Despite recently being on the end of an indefinite delay, the current-gen upgrade of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has finally been given a definitive release window. CD Projekt Red has revealed that the much-anticipated PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of The Witcher 3 is set to release by the end of 2022. Let’s hope this release window sticks the landing.

Taking to Twitter as part of the RPG’s seventh anniversary, CD Projekt Red revealed that it is “delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.” Finally. While it’s unfortunate that the development team has yet to reveal a firm release date, we can at least pencil in when to expect the long-awaited current-gen version of The Witcher 3. Hopefully, it actually does release by the end of the year and doesn’t suffer another delay.

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?



We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.



See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

Originally announced in 2020, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of The Witcher 3 has been on the end of many a delay. We were meant to receive the upgraded version of the RPG in the second half of 2021 before it got delayed until further notice in April 2022. Fingers crossed it doesn’t get delayed again before its intended Q4 2022 release.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 passes 18 million copies sold, The Witcher 3 passes 40 million

The free upgrade for last-gen owners of the game is set to bring upgrades to the game’s now seven-year-old graphics with HDR implementation. Hopefully, we also see a 4K resolution boost and framerate upgrades to boot. Anyone who has been holding off playing the game until its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade now shouldn’t have to wait too long to finally experience Geralt’s latest and greatest adventure. It’s been a big year for CD Projekt Red with the big current-gen upgrade of Cyberpunk 2077 having finally released in February, too.