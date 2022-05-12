Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition expansion Knights of the Mediterranean revealed, out this month

It’s in the name: Age of Empires is all about expansion. The next piece of new content for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is called Knights of the Mediterranean, and it’s coming in just two weeks.

As the title tells us, the new expansion is headed to the Mediterranean region, with a focus on the mainland nation of Italy and the island of Malta. Those two civilizations are detailed on the Age of Empires website. Unique Italian units include the free-building Architect and crossbow-wielding Pavisier, while the Maltese get the musket-bearing Sentinel, incendiary Fire Thrower, and more. Both nations have unique buildings and home city cards as well. Nine minor civilizations will also be part of the expansion; they are based on royal houses from various European ages and countries.

Those factions (and existing ones, of course) can battle for control over Historical Maps, “a new variation of Random Maps.” They’re based on real-world wars, but your objectives within change every time you start one up. This should lend the mode a lot of replayability. The Italian Wars, Eighty Years’ War, Deluge, Great Turkish War, Great Northern War, Napoleonic Wars, Russo-Turkish Wars are all on the list, as is the Thirty Years’ War, although that one is only available in multiplayer.

Speaking of, two new game modes are coming with Knights of the Mediterranean. Diplomacy Mode is available on all maps, and it adds a new twist to the free-for-all action — you can change your allegiance in the middle of the conflict. The aforementioned Thirty Years’ War Historical Map was specifically built for this mode. The other new one is Tycoon, and as you might guess from the name, it’s based on the economy. You’ll win the fight with finances rather than amassing grand armies and fortified cities.

A teaser trailer was released in conjunction with the announcement, and you can watch it below. Knights of the Mediterranean comes to Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition on Thursday, May 26. It’ll cost you $9.99 USD / £7.99 on Steam or the Microsoft Store.