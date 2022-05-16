Alan Wake 2 in “full production,” Control sequel and Max Payne remakes coming after, says Remedy

Game developer Remedy Entertainment has some hits in its catalogue: Alan Wake, Control, and Max Payne just to name a few. Sequels, spinoffs, and remakes are now in the works at the studio, and we just got an update on when the new stuff is coming.

As part of its latest investor update, Remedy gave production updates on its future titles. Of the current projects, Alan Wake 2 is the furthest along. The sequel is in “full production,” and the report reaffirms that it’s slated for 2023. This came alongside an anniversary update video, in which creative director Sam Lake said, “We want to make sure that we are creating the best possible experience. We don’t want to pivot the team away from that focus to work on a demo right now. Unfortunately, you will have to wait for a proper demo or trailer a bit longer.” So while Alan Wake 2 is coming along, it’s not ready to be seen or played just yet.

It’ll come well before Remedy’s other projects though. According to the report, the Control multiplayer spinoff Project Condor is only in the “proof-of-concept stage.” It was announced nearly a year ago at this point, but we have a while to go before we learn more about it — “proof-of-concept” means even Remedy doesn’t know what it looks like yet. The same goes for the next full Control game. It “is in the concept stage, and its prototyping continues.” We do know that it will push Remedy’s engine forward. “The Northlight technology team has been developing required technology and tools that will serve a number of Remedy games in the future,” the report says.

The report also addresses the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes, but it had even less to say about those. “We are very excited to bring the remade game for old and new fans alike,” it reads — nary a mention of the conception or prototyping. Like the Control titles, they’ll be coming well after Alan Wake it seems. Max Payne 3 isn’t being given the remake treatment at this stage, but it is getting an anniversary soundtrack.