All-new playable race Dracthyr and Evoker class announced for World of Warcraft Dragonflight

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion will introduce a ton of new and updated features, but none is more anticipated than the announcement of a new race and new class. Dragonflight will let players create a new dragonoid character that has the ability to transform into a humanoid form with dragon aesthetics. This race will only have one class option, which is the new Evoker class. Evokers is a mail-wearing class that can specialize in mid-ranged dps or healing.

Dracthyr are free to choose which faction, the Horde or Alliance, they will belong to in Dragonflight. They will have a new starting zone called the Forbidden Reach where Neltharion set up a training ground for these new ultimate soldiers. As a hero class, they start at level 58 and will be able to pick between Devastation or Preservation specs. Devastation focuses on ranged DPS whereas Preservation will focus on healing. The new race will also be able to switch between a dragon form and humanoid form at will. While in their dragonoid form, the class can power up their abilities to launch devastating attacks or heals.

Dragonflight does not have a release date yet, but the team did say that an Alpha will be starting soon. There is way more coming with the expansion, including Dragon-riding.