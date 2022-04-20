Among Us VR gets a new trailer for Oculus Quest 2

Dig out your brightly-colored body suit and warm up your accusing finger, because Among Us is coming to VR. In today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, the team behind the social stealth cult hit revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for the game, showing off what players can expect when the game eventually drops.

As the trailer shows, Among Us VR will prove a slightly different experience than in its original form. The biggest change, obviously, is the necessary shift to a first-person perspective, allowing for a far greater sense of immersion but denying players the broader field of view that the top-down perspective provided. This will no doubt make even the most familiar levels feel tense and claustrophobic, even before the imposter starts taking down crew members.

The game doesn’t currently have a firm release date, but the showcase presenter mentions a window of “this holiday” in the main stream. That would align with the info leaked earlier this month of a November 10 release date, but as yet nothing has been officially confirmed. Chances are good, however, that players will be able to repair ship systems, kill off crewmates, and accuse each other of being sus in VR before the year is out.