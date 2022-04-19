Amy Hennig’s studio, Skydance New Media, is developing an action adventure Star Wars game

After being formed in 2019 by notable industry figure Amy Hennig, Skydance New Media began working on an action-adventure game in collaboration with Marvel. While that project has yet to be officially shown off, the triple-A studio has announced another major partnership — this time with Lucasfilm Games.

According to the announcement post on Skydance’s official website, the company is developing an action-adventure title that takes place within the Star Wars universe. This collaboration between Hennig’s studio and Lucasfilm Games promises to tell an original story rather than retreading old ground.

Specific information hasn’t been explicitly detailed, but we can make educated guesses based on its founder’s legacy and statements made by Lucasfilm Games’ vice president. If you’re not familiar with Amy Hennig, she has a track record of writing and directing cinematic adventure games. She’s best known for her work on the Legacy of Kain and Uncharted franchises.

Within the studio’s announcement post, it is written that Skydance New Media was formed with the intention of “creating high-fidelity, richly interactive experiences.” In fact, it’s this vision that made the project possible in the first place. According to Lucasfilm Games vice president Douglas Reilly, Skydance New Media’s “vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting.”

This sounds suspiciously like the canceled Star Wars game in development at EA that Amy Hennig was working on. With Hennig leaving EA to form Skydance New Media, perhaps this is the chance to revitalize that now-defunct original vision.