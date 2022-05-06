An Elden Ring modder has already overhauled the whole game “to make it more challenging”

Elden Ring is not an easy game. It’s hard enough just to beat Margit the Fell Omen for some. A new Elden Ring mod is certainly not for them, but it is for players looking for an even greater challenge.

Elden Ring Ascended is available in beta form on NexusMods. Creator vanbuinen makes it clear that only certain players should download it though. “Warning: this mod is extremely hard,” their description states. “If you don’t like hard or unfair fights, don’t play this mod.” That’s pretty clear. For those who do wish to dive in, vanbuinen offers some substantial changes to Elden Ring’s existing features. New effects are attached to talismans, weapons, and armor, and armor’s effects are specifically tweaked when altering garments at a Site of Grace. Furthermore, enemies have new physics, AI, and status debuffs on their attacks. When vanbuinen says the mod “overhauls the game to make it more challenging,” they’re not kidding.

Of course, the biggest change for anyone using this mod is that they’ll be playing the game offline. That’s a blanket rule for all Elden Ring mods, even for simple reskins like Link’s Master Sword and Hylian Shield. There’s still lots of fun to be had offline though, like turning the Tree Sentinel’s horse into Thomas the Tank Engine. The game is actually pretty funny, after all.