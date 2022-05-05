Apex Legends character trailer details Newcastle’s abilities, narrated by Bangalore

Newcastle is the next hero coming to Apex Legends as part of Season 13: Saviors. The start date is less than a week away — everything kicks off on Tuesday, May 10 — and we’ve just gotten another glimpse at Newcastle in action.

Apex Legends’ latest character trailer is all about the new hero, showing off his abilities in context. It’s narrated by Bangalore, which is a nice touch since she’s Newcastle’s sister. As for Newcastle’s abilities, his passive is called Retrieve the Wounded. With this, he can drag downed players while reviving them; he’ll also protect them with a Knockdown Shield if you have one. His active ability is Mobile Shield, and as the name implies, it lets him deploy and position an energy shield to protect the squad. Finally, his ultimate is Castle Wall. Newcastle slams down his military shield to create a large defensive wall for the squad to use as cover. The initial slam also knocks down enemies within its area of effect.

While Newcastle is the highlight of Season 13 for many Apex players, he’s not the only new addition coming with Saviors. The Storm Point map is changing, with a new Downed Beast point of interest and several IMC Armories. As the previous trailer showed us, you’ll have to fight robotic IMC Marines inside the armories if you want the loot within.

Ranked mode is also changing with Season 13. Scoring changes, particularly around kill counts, will be implemented. You can also be demoted further if you play poorly, though once you’re out of the new Rookie tier, you’ll never go down that far on the ladder.