Apex Legends Mobile is launching worldwide next week

Respawn Entertainment announced today that Apex Legends Mobile, a mobile version of the company’s ever-popular battle/royale hero shooter, will launch worldwide for iOS and Android on May 17. The mobile title was rolled out in several other countries earlier this year as part of a limited regional release.

Respawn announced the release date via the game’s official Twitter account, which shared a cinematic trailer for the mobile title. The trailer ended with a tease for a new legend, who is said to be exclusive to Apex Legends Mobile, according to a report by eXputer published on Tuesday.

According to eXputer, the new legend is named Fade, otherwise known as the “Phasing Punisher,” and he reportedly has a few “Void”-based abilities that let him move quickly, as well as trap other legends inside of the void.

Prospective players on Android can pre-register for the game on the Google Play store. At the time of writing, iOS pre-registration on the App Store hasn’t begun, but those interested can join a mailing list to receive an update when it does.

Apex Legends Mobile will differ from the main game in a handful of ways. For starters, it won’t feature every legend in the main game. Additionally, it also features a perk system, as well as a Team Deathmatch mode.

As for the console/PC versions of Apex Legends, the title just kicked off its 13th season on May 10, which saw the addition of a brand-new legend, Newcastle.