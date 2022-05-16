Apex Legends Mobile gameplay launch trailer debuts first exclusive hero Fade

Apex Legends Mobile is dropping very soon. It’s coming to iOS and Android devices on Tuesday, May 17, though exact times vary by country. Here’s how to pre-register if you’re interested. Once that’s done, you can check out a new trailer to see what awaits you in the mobile game.

Apex Legends Mobile’s gameplay launch trailer does exactly what it says: it shows the game in action. Firefights and parkour look just about the same as they do in the console version, though the controls are handled with fake buttons laid across the touch screen. The game currently has no controller support, though that could change in the future as the developer looks into it.

That action is narrated by Mirage (go figure), who pokes fun at Octane, Pathfinder, Wraith, and other characters. There are 10 Legends in the game, but only nine are familiar. Apex Legends Mobile’s first exclusive character is Fade, who’s thematically similar to Wraith. His tactical ability lets him slip into the Void, and his Ultimate even sends opponents there.

Unlike Apex Legends on consoles, the mobile version will actually let you customize some of those aforementioned abilities. Unlocking Legend Perks lets you modify the finer details of every special move. For example, one of the best perk setups for Fade will let him slip into the Void even after being downed. Small modifications like these can make big differences during matches.

Perks are new, but other tried and true rewards are readily available in Apex Legends Mobile. Legend skins are among them of course, and all 10 heroes on the current roster can get some good ones. You’ll find a lot of them attached to the Season 1 Battle Pass. There are several game modes that will rank that pass up, including Arena, Battle Royale, and Team Deathmatch.