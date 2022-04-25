Apex Legends: Saviors Season 13 update introduces new Legend Newcastle to the hero shooter next month

Today, EA and Respawn Entertainment have announced the next major seasonal update for the developer’s incredibly popular hero shooter. Apex Legends: Saviors, essentially Season 13, brings a new Legend for players to learn and master, one that’s focused on defending teammates rather than gaining an advantage on the battlefield.

Newcastle is the new Legend coming to Apex Legends with the Saviors update, launching on May 10. No other details have been given regarding Newcastle’s abilities or proficiency in battle, but more will be revealed closer to the update’s release.

In the trailer for Apex Legends: Saviors, you can see how Newcastle uses a shield generator of some sort to protect a wide opening from incoming fire, while in close-quarters combat, he opts for a physical shield from his back. Towards the end, you can also see him pull out a much larger shield wall that defends everyone from the blast the Behemoth lets out — possibly his Ultimate Ability.

The trailer indicates that Newcastle is Bangalore’s brother, Jackson Williams. However, we’ll need to wait for official confirmation from Respawn Entertainment before this is set in stone. It’s unlikely this will have any gameplay implications, but it will give fans new lore to dig into around the characters’ conversations.

Apex Legends: Saviors will likely also bring balance changes and tweaks alongside the new Legend. This will serve to mix up the meta just as Newcastle arrives, letting players to experiment with new hero, weapon, and item combinations to be as efficient as possible. The trailer also seems to hint that new areas of the map will unlock as each match plays out.