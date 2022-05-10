Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors adds a unique lobby animation for Bangalore and Newcastle

Unlike so many other live service titles with large casts of characters, Apex Legends’ crew of oddball fighters really seems to inhabit the same world. Their relationships and shared backstories prop up the game’s entire setting, and developer Respawn Entertainment keeps expanding the game’s lore by continuously building on said relationships and backstories. Sometimes they do so with elements of monetization, but more often it’s with unique Legend interactions and animations. In Season 13: Saviors Apex Legends revealed a brand new lobby screen animation for OG Legend Bangalore and newcomer Newcastle, and we personally think it’s great.

Spotted by the game’s community right away, the interaction is already garnering universal approval. Until now, there were very few such lobby screen animations, and Legends mostly stood around, waiting to be dropped into the chaos of the next match. Revenant was a notable exception, as his personal lobby animation was completely terrifying. In contrast, Newcastle and Bangalore’s lobby screen interaction is wholesome and fun, summarizing their sibling relationship perfectly. It was a nice surprise for the game’s loyal community, since it wasn’t listed in the patch notes.

Speaking of patch notes, if you’re thinking of hopping into a match you should first check out all Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors game changes and updates.