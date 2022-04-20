April Update and Glavier class in Lost Ark delayed

UPDATE: As of this writing, Smilegate RPG announced that they were able to fix the problem in time and the update will proceed as scheduled. The original post is as followed:

In a sad turn of events, Lost Ark’s highly anticipated April Update will no longer arrive on April 21 as planned. This update would have brought the new class Glavier into the game, as well as the new continent South Vern which would have brought a brand new story.

Community Manager TrevzorFTW posted the following official update on the Lost Ark official forums, notifying players of the delay:

“During final testing for the April Update our QA team found some critical issues, requiring us to delay the April update while we work to resolve them. We know this comes as a disappointment, as we’re excited for both South Vern and the Glavier to arrive in Arkesia. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve these issues and release the April Update.”

Fans are understandably upset, as players were already divided at the lack of content coming to the game in April. Following the game’s weekly update schedule, the April update is now nearing May, as the update will launch on April 28 instead. TrevzorFTW also posted the following, promising players new information as it arrives:

“We know it sucks having something you are waiting for get delayed right before you got to experience it. The team is working to get the issue resolved and we will update everyone when we have more information.”