Assassin’s Creed Origins coming to Game Pass “in the next two months,” more Ubisoft titles on the way

Xbox announced on Tuesday a fresh batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. While many of the games listed are slated to hit the service in late April, one standout title — Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins — will arrive on the service “in the next two months,” according to Xbox.

The company also stated that more Ubisoft games would follow Origins to the service, such as For Honor: Marching Fire Edition. According to Xbox, you’ll need the Ubisoft Connect app to be installed in order to play these games at no additional cost via Game Pass.

Released in 2017, Assassin’s Creed Origins stars a member of The Hidden Ones named Bayek, who is on a quest to stop the mysterious Order of the Ancients. For Honor is a multiplayer-focused title that lets players duke it out while controlling various types of historical soldiers, such as Vikings, knights, and samurai.

Ubisoft’s popular competitive shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, and its spinoff, Extraction, were both added to Xbox Game Pass in January to coincide with Extraction’s launch. That same day, Ubisoft also announced its own subscription service, Ubisoft+, would be coming to Xbox consoles; the service has yet to launch on the platform.

As for games that are coming to Game Pass in the next few weeks, Xbox stated that F1 2021 (Cloud), Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud), and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, PC) would all arrive on April 19. On April 26, both 7 Days to Day (Cloud, Console, PC) and Research and Destroy (Console, PC) will hit the service, with Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, PC) and Unsouled (Console, PC) coming two days later on April 28. Additionally, DLC for games like No Man’s Sky and Sea of Thieves will also be available to Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost.