Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 might be making their way to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass already has a large collection of titles to play from. Mostly all of Microsofts first party titles are on the service and plenty of indie titles as well. It also helps that EA Play is bundled into the service and a large catalog of EA games are available bundled with it. According to a listing, we might be getting a couple of EA titles that released just last year.

According to a listing found by XGP, the Xbox storefront page added something a little extra for both Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22. On the games storefront page, you will see an Xbox Game Pass logo, insinuating that the titles will be hitting the service sometime soon.

Image via XGP

There has been no official word from Microsoft or EA as of yet. So take this with a grain of salt. However, I don’t think that it would be a long shot for either of these titles to come to EA Play sometimes soon. EA is most likely ramping up for a release of the next iteration of FIFA in the next few months while Battlefield 2042 has routinely stuggled since its initial launch late last year. The concurrent player count has continued to drop significantly. At one point, there were under 1,000 players playing the game on Steam. Opening the game up to all EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscribers could give it a much needed boost.