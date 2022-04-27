Bethesda is releasing classic Elder Scrolls games on Steam for free

Back in February, Bethesda announced that it would be shutting down its game launcher in May. Bethesda is now releasing some of its classic games onto Steam in preparation for the shutdown, with a few of the games being released for free.

Most of the games being released onto Steam are from the Elder Scrolls franchise. The newly released games are:

The Elder Scrolls: Arena

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory

The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory are currently free. Both The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard and An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire can be bought for $6 USD.

Feeling nostalgic? We've just added some of our older titles to Steam.



⚔️ The Elder Scrolls: Arena and Daggerfall

🛡️ Elder Scrolls Adventures: Battlespire and Redguard

💥 Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory pic.twitter.com/CYa1CUScxk — Bethesda (@bethesda) April 26, 2022

If you have been interested in playing the classic Elder Scrolls games, now would be a great time to pick up The Elders Scrolls: Arena and its sequel. If you are more interested in playing a shooter, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory would be the game to try.

Bethesda’s online migration begins today April 27, and will continue until May 11, when the launcher will shut down. Make sure to get your games transferred safely, as well as checking that they can be booted up in Steam.