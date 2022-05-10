BioWare Store may have revealed the return of Shepard for the next Mass Effect game

The next Mass Effect game was announced at The Game Awards back in 2020 and recently there has been a sign pointing to Shepard returning to serve as the main protagonist.

Originally reported by VGC, a YouTuber by the name MrHulthen noticed an interesting detail regarding an item description on the BioWare Gear store. While it has since been removed the description was regarding the “Mass Effect Mysteries From The Future Lithograph” which is a lithograph print of the art the developer released last year on N7 day.

The original description said “Shepard’s final quest may have ended the threat of the Reapers but at great cost included Earth itself. While Shepard and the survivors are left to pick up the pieces, fans are left wondering what’s next.” It was reported that BioWare later changed the second sentence of the description to “While the survivors are left to pick up the pieces, fans are left wondering what’s next,” but as of writing it appears that BioWare has reversed that decision as the original description is back including Shepard’s name.

This news will get some fans to speculate Shepard returning in a big way which will be interesting to see what the case may be. There has been chatter on what ending will this new Mass Effect game be based on which many believe to be the “Perfect Destory” ending as it is the only one where Shepard lives.

The trailer shown at The Game Awards depicted Liara finding a part of Shepard’s Armor theorizing the idea that this next Mass Effect game would be about finding Shepard and while we haven’t seen anything yet, this new information shows that there is still very little that we know. We will just have to wait and see.