Bloober Team CEO is coy in responding to Silent Hill 2 remake rumors

Silent Hill fans have been through a whirlwind of emotions these last few days. There have been several rumors about multiple Silent Hill-related projects being in development, with Polish game studio Bloober Team being name-dropped as being in charge of a Silent Hill 2 remake. Piotr Babieno, the CEO of Bloober Team, has now since responded to the rumors, but he remains very coy about the whole thing.

Babieno spoke with IGN during the Digital Dragons games conference. IGN asked about the Silent Hill 2 remake, and Babieno responded with “[W]e can’t comment on anything we are doing because we appreciate our relationship with our partners.” However, he further elaborates that the studio plans to make announcements for future projects as soon as it can. His quote ends with “you will know much more… Officially.” Babieno didn’t need to add that “officially” quote unless there is un-official information that we are already aware of.

This recent set of rumors began when known leaker Dusk Golem shared several images that they claim are screenshots for a brand new Silent Hill game. The images were then removed in response to a copyright claim, adding validity to Dusk Golem’s claims.

(1/2) Silent Hill leak. There's a lot I'm not sharing for now. This is from a relatively new source for me, but I have been given more than enough proof to believe them. I also will mention the names "Anita & Maya", "SMS Messages", & this is not the only SH game in dev. The shots pic.twitter.com/t5MWzNxfFS — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 13, 2022

More rumors of Silent Hill have since been shared, this time by reporters Jeff Grubb and NateTheHate. Based on their information, Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill 2 remake as a timed PlayStation console exclusive. Bloober Team had entered into a strategic partnership with Konami back in 2021. Grubb and Nate also claim that multiple Silent Hill projects are in development, including new mainline entries and side stories.

This is the stuff I've heard, and it comes from multiple different sources. Not all of my sources are primary, but everything is mostly lining up. To me, the biggest indicator is the stuff I've seen lines up with Konami doing a big reveal at E3 last year before it pulled out. https://t.co/GzUb3jzrwX — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 16, 2022

Silent Hill has always been cursed with plenty of unfounded rumors. Ever since the last game in the series was released in 2012, fans have been clamoring for any new information on their beloved horror franchise. But these recent rumors are looking more and more real, especially with Babieno’s comments.