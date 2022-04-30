Bungie’s copyright claims against Destiny 2 cheaters dismissed in court

In a win for cheat seller AimJunkies.com, a judge has sided with it as part of its legal battle with Destiny 2 publisher Bungie. Bungie had accused the site of copyright and trademark infringement but, while the site was guilty of selling cheats for Destiny 2 (which it has since stopped doing), AimJunkies argued that there are no laws that prohibit cheating and that its cheat software wasn’t a copy of any of Bungie’s work.

As spotted by TorrentFreak, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Zilly was inclined to agree, dismissing Bungie’s copyright claims. “Notably, Bungie has not pleaded any facts explaining how the cheat software constitutes an unauthorized copy of any of the copyrighted works identified in the complaint. Bungie’s complaint must contain more than a ‘formulaic recitation of the elements of a cause of action’,” said Zilly. His full statement can be read here.

This doesn’t mean Bungie’s efforts have ended in failure, however. The publisher can amend its copyright claim and add further evidence, plus the case can proceed based on its trademark infringement allegations. Although Zilly has suggested that both parties try to resolve the matter outside of court.

When approached by TorrentFreak, AimJunkies declined to comment on the situation, only saying that it is within the final stages of selling its websites to a Ukrainian group of investors.