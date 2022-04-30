Call of Duty devs respond vaguely on whether skins and cosmetics will transfer over to Warzone 2

The devs behind Call of Duty Warzone are unclear about whether content from the battle royale will move over to Warzone 2. With the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 coming shortly following the launch of the recently revealed Modern Warfare 2, Warzone fans have been wondering if their in-game skins and cosmetics that they have earned or arguably more important paid for will transfer to the sequel and the lack of certainty is a cause of concern.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Creative Lead of Call of Duty live ops Josh Bridge was asked about the topic and his response was hazy. “I think it’s something that’s really new for us…,” said Bridge. He continues, “…this is the first time we have to face this, right like, ‘oh my gosh we actually have years growing of inventory and there are technical challenges around it as well…”

Warzone 2 has been confirmed to be being built on a brand new engine so it is possible of technical issues being present when it comes to transferring content over.

For now, Call of Duty Warzone has just started its third season of content including new weapons, locations, and of course, King Kong and Godzilla.