Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot gets release date ahead of any gameplay reveal

Activision and Infinity Ward still haven’t shared any official gameplay for this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. A proper reveal has been rumored for next month but, before any of that, the official Call of Duty Twitter account has confirmed a release date for the game.

It simply lists it for October 28, accompanying the date with a short video showing off some artwork for the game. All it reveals, though, are some of the characters that will presumably be making an appearance, including fan-favorite Ghost.

The artwork is also displayed in a shipyard, perhaps hinting at one of the maps that will be included in the game. The Call Of Duty series has had such a map in the past, simply called Shipyard. However, it featured in two Nintendo DS games, not the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009.

At one point in the trailer, J.8.22 can be seen written on the side of a storage container in green graffiti. Some fans believe this is hinting at the date of the gameplay reveal: June 8. This matches up exactly with the recent rumors, which say that a campaign reveal will take place the following day as part of Summer Game Fest.

Infinity Ward is working on a sequel to the battle-royale game Call of Duty: Warzone as well, but we know even less about that game. Whatever the case, Activision is especially eager for both this year’s Call of Duty projects to succeed.

Franchise sales have gone down thanks to the lackluster performance of Call of Duty: Vanguard and, in an earnings report, Activision revealed that engagement with Warzone has dropped as well. This can partly be attributed to the negative press Activision has been receiving in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed last summer.