Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal trailer confirmed for next week, Steam release hinted on Twitter

It was already heavily rumored but we now have official confirmation that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal is happening on June 8, specifically at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. This was shared earlier today via the official Call of Duty Twitter account.

Exactly what will be shown isn’t known. The only other thing the Twitter post mentions is what is presumably the game’s tagline: “The ultimate weapon is team.” It’s also accompanied by a video of the game’s characters, Task Force 141, preparing for combat.

Interestingly enough, the official Steam account retweeted the date and trailer with the eyes emoji. There have been rumors recently that Modern Warfare 2 will see a Steam release when it comes to PC and this only seems to further support it.

Modern Warfare 2 coming to Steam would be a big deal for fans. After 2017’s Call of Duty: World War II, subsequent games stopped releasing through Steam; PC owners could only access them through Activision’s Battle.net.

Activision has yet to confirm which platforms Modern Warfare 2 will release for, but it’s safe to assume that it will come to PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC. Leaked pre-order details mention a cross-gen bundle, heavily implying that it will launch for both last-gen and current-gen consoles.

With the game scheduled to launch on October 28, we can expect to see plenty more of it throughout the coming months. In fact, rumors say that, after the June 8 reveal, footage of the campaign mode will be shown the following day.