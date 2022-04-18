Call of Duty: Vanguard 1.16 update fixes invisible Operators and bomb displays – full patch notes

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s second season is well underway, with new modes like Arms Race still leaving fans with mixed feelings. Fortunately, developer Sledgehammer Games is constantly tweaking and improving the game.

Exhibit A is the April 18 update to Vanguard’s multiplayer and Zombies modes. The latest update fixes some crucial bugs, a few of which were causing Operators to go invisible — both heads and full bodies were vanishing. The update also fixes UI and HUD elements affecting bombs as part of killstreaks or Search & Destroy. The aforementioned Arms Race mode also received improved physics for one of its vehicles. You can check out the full patch notes at the bottom of this article.

Vanguard’s third season is quickly approaching. Classified Arms, as it’s called, has an April 27 start date, not even two weeks after the time of this writing. A round-based Zombies mode is also in the works, but we may not see that added until Season Four.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Call of Duty: Vanguard Version 1.16 Patch Notes

Multiplayer

Maps

Castle Addressed an issue where Operators could be invisible during the MVP Voting phase.



Modes

Search & Destroy Bomb timers will now always be shown on the HUD.

Arms Race Improved physics when colliding with a Nebula Crate using the CD12 Transport vehicle.



Weapons

Combat Shield (Melee) Addressed an issue that caused Operator heads to disappear when using a Combat Shield and Akimbo weapons.



Killstreaks

Glide Bomb (5 Kills) Targeting UI elements will no longer persist if a teammate uses a Ball Turret Gunner while the player’s Glide Bomb is active.



Ranked Play

Addressed an issue that prevented some players from being placed on a Ladder after completing their 5 Skill Evaluation matches.

User Interface and Experience

Progression is now accurately displayed on the Rank widget in Multiplayer menus.

Players can now access the Armory while the cross-platform play option is disabled.

Operators will now showcase the correct Weapon during the countdown of a Free-for-All match.

Fixed a crash when resuming the game from an idle state on Xbox consoles.

Bundles & Cosmetics

The Hard Shell Bundle will now grant the correct item for the Typhoon Weapon Charm.

Addressed an issue that prevented Halima’s face from properly animating during loot previews.

Zombies

Stability