Call of Duty: Vanguard update removes Assault Combat Pacing, changes player counts — full patch notes

Sledgehammer Games is always tweaking Call of Duty: Vanguard, as any developer ought to do for an ongoing multiplayer game. Previous patches have reworked guns to be more balanced or enticing to use, and today’s update has a dose of that too. It’s mostly focused on multiplayer services, though.

As revealed in the patch notes on Sledgehammer’s site, the biggest change in the May 16 update is the removal of the Assault Combat Pacing filter, which could previously be found in Quick Play and featured playlists. This should improve overall map rotation, because even though it only accounted for “5% of players” when they chose what to play, it was disproportionately affecting the rest of multiplayer. Hand-in-hand with this are changes to headcounts on all maps. You’ll notice a difference in team size next time you jump into either Tactical or Blitz Combat Pacing.

Also included in the update are some fixes for camo challenges, specifically for the recently added Nikita AVT assault rifle and M1916 marksman rifle. You can see the corrected requirements, along with the complete patch notes, below.

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard May 16 Patch Notes

Multiplayer

Feature Update

Assault Combat Pacing filter removed from Quick Play and Featured Playlists This change intends to improve diversity in map rotation. Although Assault Combat Pacing is the choice for just 5% of players, its impact on matchmaking cannot be understated. By removing this option, we aim to improve map rotation across all Quick Play playlists. We will be monitoring your feedback and game analytics to assess if this change has made the desired improvements. Give it a try, and let us know how you feel.

Minimum and maximum player counts for Tactical and Blitz Combat Pacings have been tuned. We made these changes to ensure that Tactical serves as a classic Call of Duty experience and Blitz satisfies those looking for high-intensity gameplay. Details on player counts are below.

Map Tactical Blitz Berlin 6v6 14v14 Bocage 6v6 10v10 Casablanca 6v6 10v10 Castle N/A 14v14 Das Haus 6v6 N/A Decoy 6v6 10v10 Demyansk 6v6 10v10 Desert Siege 6v6 14v14 Dome 6v6 10v10 Eagle’s Nest 6v6 10v10 Gavutu 6v6 14v14 Gondola 6v6 10v10 Hotel Royal 6v6 10v10 Mayhem 6v6 N/A Numa Numa 6v6 10v10 Oasis 6v6 10v10 Paradise 6v6 14v14 Radar 6v6 10v10 Red Star N/A 14v14 Shipment N/A N/A Sub Pens 6v6 10v10 Tuscan 6v6 10v10

Camo Challenges