Call of Duty: Warzone merges with Vanguard Royale in latest update, adds new events – full patch notes
It’s “a single, coherent mode” now.
Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard are knee-deep in Season Two Reloaded, and today’s update finally brings core Warzone and Vanguard Royale together. Whichever you prefer playing, you’ll now be able to drop into both from the same place.
As Raven Software explains on its website, the team has intended to “merge the core and Vanguard Royale experiences into a single, coherent mode” since Season Two began. Today’s update is “the final step of the merger,” which adds Vanguard Royale’s public events to the general battle royale pool. That’s the main thrust of the update, although it also contains a number of fixes for collision, controls, and more. You can see the full patch notes at the bottom of this article.
Next up for Warzone is Season Three, called Classified Arms. The start date is quite soon: Classified Arms kicks off on Wednesday, April 27. The latest trailer seemed like it was teasing a kaiju, so we only have about a week to go before King Kong or Godzilla potentially show up.
Call of Duty: Warzone April 19 Update Patch Notes
Modes
Battle Royale Adjustments
At the start of Season Two Reloaded, we talked about our intent to merge the core and Vanguard Royale experiences into a single, coherent mode. We’ve now arrived at the final step of the merger, with Vanguard Royale public events joining the core BR event pool.
- Public Events
- Added:
- Restock
- Cash Drops
- Heavy Weapon Drops
- Resurgence
- Added:
- Loadout Drop Events:
- First free Loadout Drop now occurs earlier
- This change should make for better parity in the power curve.
- Second free Loadout Drop remains in the 5th Circle
- First free Loadout Drop now occurs earlier
- Guaranteed Events:
- Infil:
- Heavy Weapon Crate
- Plunder Crate
Being incentivized to landing in different locations due to Legendary loot appearing in the early game is a good opportunity for POI rotation.
- 4th Circle:
- Restock
- Fire Sale
Having mid-game events help players restock their inventory and give players improved looting opportunities in the mid-to-late game, especially if returning from the Gulag.
- Infil:
As a reminder, here are some of the other changes that were implemented to core BR over the previous weeks:
- Gameplay
- Default core health is now at 150 (up from 100)
- Loot
- Dead Silence will remain as Legendary ground loot
- Contracts
- “Big Game Bounty”
- “Top Secret”
- “Supply Drop”
We’re excited to see this initiative come to fruition and look forward to monitoring your continued feedback. Time to drop in!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue where the Restock and Quick Fix Perk descriptions did not match their current functionality.
- Fixed an issue where some keyboard and mouse button prompts could be seen when using a gamepad.
- Fixed an issue where the button prompt when receiving a Playlist Update would incorrectly say “Exit” instead of “Restart Now.”
- Fixed an issue where players could not invite other players to join their party from the “Invite From Social” menu.
- Fixed an issue where “The Wall” blueprint would disappear in-game before players could receive it.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to clip through Golden Bunker doors.
- Fixed an issue causing Combat Shield blueprints to not appear correctly when equipped in a loadout.