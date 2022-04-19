Call of Duty: Warzone merges with Vanguard Royale in latest update, adds new events – full patch notes

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard are knee-deep in Season Two Reloaded, and today’s update finally brings core Warzone and Vanguard Royale together. Whichever you prefer playing, you’ll now be able to drop into both from the same place.

As Raven Software explains on its website, the team has intended to “merge the core and Vanguard Royale experiences into a single, coherent mode” since Season Two began. Today’s update is “the final step of the merger,” which adds Vanguard Royale’s public events to the general battle royale pool. That’s the main thrust of the update, although it also contains a number of fixes for collision, controls, and more. You can see the full patch notes at the bottom of this article.

Next up for Warzone is Season Three, called Classified Arms. The start date is quite soon: Classified Arms kicks off on Wednesday, April 27. The latest trailer seemed like it was teasing a kaiju, so we only have about a week to go before King Kong or Godzilla potentially show up.

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone April 19 Update Patch Notes

Modes

Battle Royale Adjustments

At the start of Season Two Reloaded, we talked about our intent to merge the core and Vanguard Royale experiences into a single, coherent mode. We’ve now arrived at the final step of the merger, with Vanguard Royale public events joining the core BR event pool.

Public Events Added: Restock Cash Drops Heavy Weapon Drops Resurgence

Loadout Drop Events: First free Loadout Drop now occurs earlier This change should make for better parity in the power curve. Second free Loadout Drop remains in the 5th Circle

Guaranteed Events: Infil: Heavy Weapon Crate Plunder Crate

Being incentivized to landing in different locations due to Legendary loot appearing in the early game is a good opportunity for POI rotation. 4th Circle: Restock Fire Sale

Having mid-game events help players restock their inventory and give players improved looting opportunities in the mid-to-late game, especially if returning from the Gulag.



As a reminder, here are some of the other changes that were implemented to core BR over the previous weeks:

Gameplay Default core health is now at 150 (up from 100)

Loot Dead Silence will remain as Legendary ground loot

Contracts “Big Game Bounty” “Top Secret” “Supply Drop”



We’re excited to see this initiative come to fruition and look forward to monitoring your continued feedback. Time to drop in!

Bug Fixes