Call of Duty: Warzone Operation Monarch trailer hints at King Kong and Godzilla clash with monoliths

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Operation Monarch is coming very soon, but we still don’t know exactly what the event entails. A new trailer just might give us some hints though.

The Operation Monarch launch trailer is coming right at the peak of the hype, and it definitely sets the tone for the special event. Images of the Caldera map are shown along with intimidating shots of King Kong and Godzilla, the kaiju on which the operation is focused. We also see the monoliths that were added to Caldera with the latest map changes. Curiously, we don’t see any of the Operators directly engage with either monster. We don’t have to wait much longer to see how Operation Monarch works, but this writer’s theory is that players will be able to use the monoliths to support their titan of choice in battle, either by some sort of vote or control point. Have a look for yourself to see what you think:

Other prominent parts of the trailer are glimpses at the Godzilla, King Kong, and Mechagodzilla Operator skins. Those will hit the Call of Duty store when the event begins. Also shown is the new Dig Site point of interest, with its massive monster skeleton that players can fight around. Operation Monarch kicks off at noon ET / 9 AM PT on Wednesday, May 11.