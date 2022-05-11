Capcom records ninth year of growth in a row, will continue workplace improvements

Capcom has announced that it has reported its ninth year of operating income profit in a row. The year ending March 2022 was in fact Capcom’s fifth consecutive year of record-high profits and a new record-high for the Japanese gaming giant in terms of net sales. Thanks to the record-high net sales and continued profits, the company is continuing its efforts to improve its workplace.

Revealed in a press release, Capcom’s latest fiscal year has been nothing but a success. It’s indicated that “net sales were 110,054 million yen (up 15.5% from the previous fiscal year).” The net sales increase led to a 24% increase in operating income compared to the fiscal year ending March 2021. This was driven by the sales success of titles such as Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and “the continued success of bolstering sales of catalog titles via promoting digital sales.”

Capcom adds that, as of the end of March 2022, Resident Evil Village has sold 6.1 million units and Monster Hunter Stories 2 has sold an impressive 1.5 million copies. This has helped the company shift 32.6 million copies of games from April 2021-March 2022. Up on the previous year’s 30.1 million. With Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on the way, as well as Street Fighter 6, Capcom will be hoping to have another record-breaking year.

Hopefully, this all means that Capcom will start releasing more games in series outside of Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter. Use the success of those series to help bolster the numbers and quality of Mega Man, Dead Rising, and more. A Dino Crisis remake a la the recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes would go down very well.