Capcom will be holding a Monster Hunter Sunbreak digital event in May

Following its March presentation, Monster Hunter Rise will be holding another digital event for its first expansion, Sunbreak, on May 10. The announcement was made today on the official Monster Hunter Twitter account. As done previously, the event will be presented by Monster Hunter Rise director Yoshitake Suzuki.

During the last event, Suzuki revealed tons of new information regarding the expansion, including new locations, characters, and, of course, monsters, including the mascot of Sunbreak, the Malzeno. A collector’s edition was also revealed that has a Malzeno amiibo. There are additionally two other amiibos that will be releasing alongside Sunbreak, including the “Canyne Malzeno” Palamute and the “Felyne Malzeno” Palico.

Join us for exciting reveals of new gameplay info, monsters and more, in the next Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event!



📅 May 10

🕒 7:00 PDT / 15:00 BST

🎤 Presented by Director Yoshitake Suzuki

📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/UTF23FTGKA — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2022

Capcom did not go into vast details regarding what to expect at this new digital event, but the developer does say to expect “new gameplay info, monsters, and more.” While Monster Hunter Rise originally came out as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, it eventually came to PC in January this year. Sunbreak will be different this time around as it will be coming to both platforms at the same time, so no one will be left out when it launches.

The Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak digital event is set to premiere on May 10 at 7 am PST/10 am EST on the Monster Hunter Twitch channel.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak has a current release date of June 30.