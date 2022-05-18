Chivalry 2 comes to Steam in June with a third faction, more maps, and horses

Chivalry 2 has been out for about a year now. While console owners have been able to play it on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, the PC crowd has only been able to grab it from the Epic Games Store. That’s changing in June.

Chivalry 2 will bring its close-quarters combat to Steam on Sunday, June 12. The game page is live now for those who want to add it to their wishlist. Developer Torn Banner Studios made the announcement as part of the new Tenosian Invasion teaser, which gives us a glimpse at the new content coming alongside the Steam launch.

Up until this point, Chivalry 2 players have chosen between the Agatha Knights and Mason Order upon joining a multiplayer match. Tenosia, a third fictional region based on the Ottoman Empire, will be joining the fray with new content, also coming on June 12. Existing maps in Chivalry 2 are mostly based on northwestern European territory, with fields full of grass and castle architecture. Tenosia will change things up with a more Mediterranean flavor — the difference in the desert biome and city designs is clear in the teaser. Furthermore, the Tenosians bring their horses into battle, which adds a whole new layer of mobility to multiplayer matches. There’s a lot of comedy in the conflict of Chivalry 2, so horses will only add more layers to the often-goofy experience.

The Tenosian Invasion content will be available on all platforms when it launches, but Epic Games Store owners can get in on the action early. A beta, specifically meant to test horse functionality, will be held sometime before the update’s June launch. Presumably, more content will come to Chivalry 2 after that. Torn Banner previously added siege mechanics with the Rudhelm map, and there are plenty more ways to wage war.