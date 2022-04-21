CosmOS 9 Bundle packs in nine pure thinky puzzle games to challenge players next month

Today a group of developers revealed the CosmOS 9 Bundle. This is a package of nine puzzle games for players to enjoy, cumulatively containing the best aspects of the puzzle game genre, with a focus on thinky puzzle games, those that require much more brainpower than the simple puzzles in other titles.

The CosmOS 9 Bundle launches on May 19 on Steam, and players will be able to work their way through the nine games on offer in any order. Severl developers have contributed to the games in this package, which is why there’s such a wide variety in the types of puzzles to take on. The experience is framed through a new fictional games console that looks like a cross between the Game Boy and Playdate, with cranks and bits of plastic sticking out everywhere.

For example, TENDY: Robot Gardener requires you to care for intergalactic flora and fauna on a puzzling space station, presenting players with a 3D environment to move around, while IFO tasks them with landing a space ship using nothing but the control panel. The complete list of games makes the bundle sound lighthearted and enjoyable, which is reflected in the 30 to 90-minute runtime for each.