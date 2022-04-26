Crytek making work-from-home option permanent for majority of its employees

Following a successful shift to working from home during the pandemic, Crysis development studio Crytek has announced that it is making global work-from-home permanent for the majority of its employees. The move has allowed the people currently creating Crysis 4 to do so in the comfort of their own homes, wherever they live in the world.

As per a press release, any Crytek employee that can work from home is now allowed to do so either full or part-time. Remote work for the studio is available for everyone, no matter where they live, as long as they are not required to work on “exclusive in-house technology” or “critical systems” that “necessitate working from Crytek’s studios” and have a reliable internet connection.

Currently, 80% of Crytek employees work from home, and development on upcoming games has not been impacted by the shift away from offices, “keeping pace with Crytek’s pre-pandemic game productions.” Remote work has seen a sharp rise in video game development, with Crytek joining Bungie in transitioning toward a mostly remote workplace.

Crytek CEO Avni Yerli explains that the company is “proud to be an international team,” and that, “with the new work-from-home policy,” Crytek hopes “to make it easier for the world’s finest developers to” join the studio “and build the future of the Crysis franchise.” Coinciding with the decision to move permanently into a majority remote workforce, Crytek has over 100 work-from-home positions available for any willing candidate.