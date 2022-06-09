Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off Edgerunners rushes onto Netflix this September

Netflix has released two new footage for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off, tantalizing given the subtitle Edgerunners, during the company’s 2022 Geeked Week. The first footage is a small trailer that shows off the world and some of the characters of the anime, while the second footage is a 40-second video that focuses on one scene. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is made in collaboration between Netflix, CD Projekt Red, and studio Trigger, and will release in September 2022.

The anime was originally announced back in 2020, but the series went quiet for the next two years. The new footage that was shown highlights the futuristic setting of the anime, which matches closely with the aesthetics of the game. There’s a lot of blood and gore in the videos revealing that anime is for a mature audience.

Not much of the plot was revealed in both videos, but it appears that the series will focus on two cyber-enhanced humans. One of the protagonists looks like a young man with a mohawk, while the other has the appearance of a young woman with short white hair. They both appear to work together to take down shady criminals within a large city, while also working for a separate group of shady people.

The animation for Edgerunners is done by the prestigious Japanese studio Trigger. Founded in 2011 by anime veterans, Studio Trigger came into prominence with the release of the company’s 2013 hit anime Kill la Kill. The company since worked on other hit animes including Little Witch Academia, Darling in the Franxx, SSSS.Gridman, and Promare. The studio also helped work on two episodes for Star Wars: Visions. For Edgerunners, Trigger is working with the developers from CD Projekt Red that worked on the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action RPG released in 2020. The game takes place in an unspecific time in the future and centers around a mercenary named V. V travels their way through a large city, and it is up to players to decide what kind of cybernetic implants V should have. The game was highly anticipated before release, but a series of delays and a glitchy launch lead to the game having a mixed response.