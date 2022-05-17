Dead by Daylight x Attack on Titan crossover collection pack announced

Dead by Daylight is known for having some wild cross-overs, specifically with the horror genre. At this point, the game has cross-over with Halloween, Silent Hill, Resident Evil, Nightmare on Elm Street, Hellraiser, and many more. But now the popular horror game is extending its partnership with the world of anime. The highly popular Attack on Titan manga and anime will be the next major cross-over with Dead by Daylight.

The Dead by Daylight x Attack on Titan crossover collection pack was announced during the game’s Year 6 Anniversary live stream. Not much was revealed about the collection pack, but the developers did discuss that there will be ten new skins coming to Dead by Daylight based on Attack on Titan. The developers reveal three concept arts of the Attack on Titan crossover, showing new skins for Dwight, Zarina Kassir, and The Oni. It’s unknown if there will be new survivors or killers coming to the collection pack, and no release date was revealed.

Since Dwight is almost the de facto main character of Dead by Daylight, his Attack on Titan skin is based on Eren, the protagonist of the manga/anime. Zarina’s skin is based on the character Hange, and the Oni killer will also be given new skin that makes them look like the Armor Titan from the anime. The developers tease that more surprises will be coming in the collection and tell viewers to stay tuned.

The story is developing…