Dead Space Remake is officially set to launch on January 2023

Electronic Arts released a press release that confirms an official release date for the highly anticipated remake of the first Dead Space game. The Dead Space Remake is scheduled to launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on January 27, 2023. The release date was officially announced during the Crafting the Tension Art Developer Livestream that EA was hosting.

The live stream is the latest in a string of high-profile video presentations showing off what the Remake is capable of. This most recent live stream showcased how the Remake visuals have evolved from the original game, which was released back on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. The lighting in the Remake is more atmospheric, adding to the tension, while the environmental VFX is rendered in full HDR. The developers in the live stream bring up their excitement about working on the Remake, claiming that developing the remake “has been a lot of fun” for the team.

The Dead Space Remake was initially announced back at EA Play 2021 Presentation. A Remake of the original Dead Space was long-rumored beforehand. The Remake is being developed by Motive Studios, a company under EA. The Remake will follow the story of engineer Isaac Clarke, who becomes stranded on a mining starship called the USG Ishimura. The USG Ishimura is infected with mutated monstrosities, and it is up to Isaac to go through every part of the starship to find his missing girlfriend Nicole.

The original Dead Space received critically acclaimed for its intense atmosphere and solid gameplay controls. The game’s large selection of customizable guns and different ways to slay your enemies made the game a must-play for horror fans. The game had two sequels, Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3. The franchise has been dormant since the release of the last Dead Space 3 DLC in 2013.